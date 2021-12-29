 TheHoosier - CJ Gunn shines in senior season debut after return from injury
CJ Gunn shines in senior season debut after return from injury

Alec Lasley
Senior Writer
@allasley

CJ Gunn shines in senior season debut after return from injury. (THeHoosier.com)
Indiana 2022 signee and Lawrence North guard CJ Gunn made his senior season debut on Tuesday against Tindley. He had missed the first part of the season due to a broken toe.

Lawrence North would lose, however, 88-79 in a wild game that saw two ejections, questionable calls and multiple technical fouls.

CJ Gunn put on a show, scoring 34 points, including six 3's. He also scored 19 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter was in the gym to watch the Indiana pledge.

