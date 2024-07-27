INDIANAPOLIS - No, Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti didn't name a starting quarterback during his Big Ten Media Days debut on Thursday.

Don't expect him to name one entering the season opener against Florida International either.

The idea to not name a starting quarterback heading into the season ins't an act of gamesmanship from Cignetti, it's just something he's never done.

"I've never seen the value of really naming a starter," Cignetti said. "Our first year in the Sun Belt, Todd Centeio, who came from Colorado State, we trotted him out for the first snap of the first game, never named a starter and he was Sun Belt Player of the Year."

This year's quarterback competition is mainly a battle between two guys.

Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke, who is the favorite, returner Tayven Jackson and freshman and early enrollee Tyler Cherry are the Hoosiers' options at quarterback entering the season, however it appears as though Rourke and Jackson have separated themselves as the two primary candidates.

Indiana's quarterback competition is expected to continue into fall camp which begins next week.