Cignetti provides insight into IU's ongoing QB battle at B1G Media Days
INDIANAPOLIS - No, Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti didn't name a starting quarterback during his Big Ten Media Days debut on Thursday.
Don't expect him to name one entering the season opener against Florida International either.
The idea to not name a starting quarterback heading into the season ins't an act of gamesmanship from Cignetti, it's just something he's never done.
"I've never seen the value of really naming a starter," Cignetti said. "Our first year in the Sun Belt, Todd Centeio, who came from Colorado State, we trotted him out for the first snap of the first game, never named a starter and he was Sun Belt Player of the Year."
This year's quarterback competition is mainly a battle between two guys.
Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke, who is the favorite, returner Tayven Jackson and freshman and early enrollee Tyler Cherry are the Hoosiers' options at quarterback entering the season, however it appears as though Rourke and Jackson have separated themselves as the two primary candidates.
Indiana's quarterback competition is expected to continue into fall camp which begins next week.
The winner of the Hoosiers' quarterback battle won't officially be known until Indiana takes the field for the first time this season on Aug. 31 against FIU.
Nonetheless, Cignetti provided some insight into how the Hoosiers' quarterbacks -- specifically Rourke and Jackson -- are shaping up entering the 2024 season during his time at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday.
"I want to promote competition at every position," Cignetti remarked. "I'm not necessarily looking to get (Rourke) beat out because he had a really good spring. We went back and watched all the spring cut-ups offensively and the more I watched them, the more impressed I was."
Rourke is entering his sixth season of college football in 2024, after spending his first five seasons at Ohio.
With the Bobcats, Rourke started the last three seasons, posting quality seasons in each and every year -- including being named the 2022 MAC Player of the Year.
Just last season, Rourke completed 63.5% of his passes and amassed 2,207 yards through the air. He tallied 11 touchdown passed and threw five interceptions during the 2023 season as well.
"I thought Rourke was the best available," Cignetti said. "He had started a lot of games. He won a lot of games, engineered a lot of two-minute drives and threw a lot of touchdown passes. I sleep better at night knowing I've got a guy like that."
"He had a tremendous spring and a great summer," Cignetti added later. "He's a great football player. I've been very impressed with what he's done."
Rourke's primary challenger for the starting quarterback job is the redshirt sophomore Jackson.
Jackson, the only returner at the quarterback position from last year's roster, made five starts early in the season in 2023 before losing the starting job to Brendan Sorsby.
Throwing for 914 yards and two passing touchdowns last season, Jackson completed 60.9% of his passes during the 2023 season. He added five interceptions and a touchdown on the ground a year ago too.
"I think Tayven (Jackson) has improved, but he still needs to keep improving in terms of his preparation, his processing and playing quarterback at a high level," Cignetti said. "I'm talking about the mental part of it and decision-making. He's made significant progress."
The Center Grove product is likely to be relegated to a backup role once again this season for the Hoosiers.
While Cignetti won't name an official starter entering the season, the writing appears to be on the wall that Rourke -- the favorite to win the starting job -- will lead Indiana onto the field in week one versus Florida International.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board