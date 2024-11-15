Cignetti: Price, Ellison healthy following big hits versus Michigan

Indiana football has avoided the injury bug for the most part this season. However, the Hoosiers suffered a handful of injuries in their win last weekend over Michigan.

Indiana lost starting left guard Drew Evans to a season-ending achilles injury -- the second offensive guard to be lost for the season due to injury this year for the Hoosiers -- before the game even started.

Veteran and James Madison transfer Tyler Stephens came into the starting lineup to replace the injured Evans. On Thursday night, during his radio show, head coach Curt Cignetti stated that Stephens "held his own" against Michigan's defensive front.

The Hoosiers also saw two skill position players go down after taking big hits on Saturday.

Wide receiver Myles Price was knocked out of the game after taking a big hit near the goal line towards the tail end of the first half against the Wolverines. After staying down for a moment, Price got back up and walked to the Hoosiers' locker room under his own power -- saluting the crowd on his way off the field.

Running back Justice Ellison also took a big shot near the sideline after making a catch in the first half of Indiana's win. Ellison was attended to in the medical tent along the sideline before eventually returning to action. Ellison didn't see the field in the third quarter, and he tallied just three carries in the fourth.

On Thursday, Cignetti said both Price and Ellison are back at practice this week and are "okay."

The Hoosiers are currently on their bye week, as they prepare for a big time showdown in two weekends against Ohio State.