Cignetti 'optimistic' about Rourke's hand despite second half absence

After a near-perfect first half, Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke suffered an apparent hand injury in the second quarter of 16th ranked Indiana's 56-7 thrashing of Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.
"He hit his thumb on a helmet, and his nail kind of came off," Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said at the top of his postgame press conference. We'll know more tomorrow, but [we're] optimistic."
Rourke, who completed 17-of-his-21 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, finished the half despite the injury.
"I thought he played really well," Cignetti said of his quarterbacks' play. "He threw some nice balls on the back shoulder and those wideouts made some nice catches."
Rourke was seen on the sidelines in street clothes in the second half, signifying that his day was over.
Backup quarterback Tayven Jackson picked up where Rourke left off in the second half.
The Center Grove, Indiana native went 7-for-8 for 91 yards and two touchdowns. It's a performance that Cignetti was impressed with.
"He played well ... still has to practice better, but it's hard to be the second-string quarterback because you don't get as many reps," Cignetti said. "I was proud of him."
Rourke will have a week to recover before Indiana's noon tilt against the Washington Huskies next Saturday.
