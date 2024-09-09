PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Cignetti hopes to 'eliminate noise and clutter' in Big Ten opener at UCLA

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Josh Pos • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@pos_josh

Since it was announced, the overwhelming majority of Indiana fans have circled the Hoosiers’ week three tilt with UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

When the Hoosiers take the field on Saturday evening, it will be the first time since the 1968 Rose Bowl Game that Indiana will be the main event at the cathedral of college football.

However, for Curt Cignetti, it is just another game.

Cignetti, who has led Indiana to a 2-0 start in his first season in Bloomington, has a ton of respect for the stadium his team will be playing in but realizes it’s just another day in the office.

"The Rose Bowl has a lot of tradition, but for me and the team, it's more of a business trip,” Cignetti said in his weekly press conference Monday. “Whether we're playing in the Rose Bowl or a parking lot. It's all the same."

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti walks the sidelines as he watches the Hoosiers during the first half of the Indiana versus Florida International football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti walks the sidelines as he watches the Hoosiers during the first half of the Indiana versus Florida International football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Saturday night’s game against the Bruins will be the Big Ten conference game not only for Cignetti, but also for DeShaun Foster and his Bruins.

Despite downplaying the venue himself, Cignetti realizes that getting his team to think the same way will be a challenge. It will be a task that Cignetti will take upon himself to ensure the focus of his players.

The outside noise isn’t only coming from the Indiana fanbase. Vegas opened with Indiana as the 1.5-point favorite, and has grown to 2.5 since.

It is the first time the Hoosiers opened as road favorites since November 14th in East Lansing against Michigan State, a game the Hoosiers blanked the Spartans 24-0.

“Somehow we're favored,” Cignetti said of the betting lines. “It doesn't mean anything."

It is unclear which day the Hoosiers will depart for Pasadena, but Cignetti told reporters during Big Ten Media Days in July that he would prefer to get into town on Friday night to avoid all distractions before their 4:30 p.m. PST start.

–––––

