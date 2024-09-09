Since it was announced, the overwhelming majority of Indiana fans have circled the Hoosiers’ week three tilt with UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

When the Hoosiers take the field on Saturday evening, it will be the first time since the 1968 Rose Bowl Game that Indiana will be the main event at the cathedral of college football.

However, for Curt Cignetti, it is just another game.

Cignetti, who has led Indiana to a 2-0 start in his first season in Bloomington, has a ton of respect for the stadium his team will be playing in but realizes it’s just another day in the office.

"The Rose Bowl has a lot of tradition, but for me and the team, it's more of a business trip,” Cignetti said in his weekly press conference Monday. “Whether we're playing in the Rose Bowl or a parking lot. It's all the same."