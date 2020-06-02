Miller joined Indiana Sports Beat on Tuesday to talk about all things Bob Knight and how he has helped him become the man he is today, as well as talking about a new basketball academy he started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charlie Miller was a beloved Hoosier during his time at Indiana from 1994-98. Though he never stuffed the stat sheet, he was always a hard worker and part of that was being able to fully learn and understand what Bob Knight was teaching.

“Coach Knight was the first to do a ted talk," Miller said. "One of his first ted talks and I didn’t know if he was sarcastic or not, but this has what led me to do what I'm doing with a passion daily. He said 'if you ever wanna learn how to do something and do it well, you have to learn how to teach it'… I don’t know what it did but that planted a seed.

"That summer we had the opportunity to work his basketball camp and that helped spark something for me. When you teach you learn twice and for me to be able to learn from one of the best coaches and teachers was special."

For Miller, that was just one of many talks and lessons that Knight had taught him. Anything big or small, Miller has been able to learn a lot about life just from the coaching philosophy that Knight had at Indiana.

“His strategy was always meant to be a life lesson and that has lived with me more than anything else," Miller added. "I always find myself looking back at one of his lessons in everyday life."

While the sports world has been impacted by COVID-19 in a negative way, quarantining and making sure to focus on certain details is the way the country has starting to open up. Now with the social injustice in the world, Miller has some insight on how to address some of the negative and hatred going on.

"I honestly just want to quarantine negativity," Miller said. "With everything going on I want to drive out that hate. What we did with COVID-19, we need to do the same thing and quarantine all of this negativity energy and hate in the world."