Center Grove defensive lineman Caden Curry is expected to be the best player in the state for the 2022 class, and it might not be close. Zionsville offensive tackle Joey Tanona, Fort Wayne offensive tackle DJ Moore and Fort Branch quarterback Brady Allen are all top prospects in Indiana's 2022 class, as well, but there's another gear to Curry's game that separates him from other top recruits and will likely propel him to a national stage, as he's already received offers form Ohio State, Iowa, Kansas State, Arizona State, Purdue and Minnesota.

But Indiana was his first offer, and the Hoosiers are digging in on his recruitment.