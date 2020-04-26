Center Grove 2022 QB Tayven Jackson reacts to Indiana offer
On the same day that Indiana standout forward Trayce Jackson-Davis announced that he would remain at Indiana for another and not enter the NBA Draft process, his younger brother, 2022 Center Grove quarterback Tayven Jackson, announced he received a football offer from Indiana as well.
"It means a lot," Jackson told TheHoosier.com about the offer from Indiana. "They said they were impressed by my mobility and arm strength and my composure."
