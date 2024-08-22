One of the most sought after players out of the 2025 high school recruiting class, Jalen Haralson has long been one of the top priority targets for Mike Woodson and Indiana.

Haralson, a 6-foot-7 forward, is ranked as a top-10 recruit withing the 2025 class.

After beginning his high school career at Fishers High School, Haralson transferred to La Lumiere in La Porte, Indiana ahead of his junior season.

This past summer, Haralson averaged 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game playing for Indy Heat on the Nike EYBL Circuit. He

He's one of the top recruits in the 2025 recruiting class, and Rivals National Recruit Director Rob Cassidy believes Haralson is a must-get for Woodson and the Hoosiers.