basketball

Cassidy: 2025 5-star Jalen Haralson a 'must-get' for Indiana basketball

Helping families with kids affected by cancer
Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

One of the most sought after players out of the 2025 high school recruiting class, Jalen Haralson has long been one of the top priority targets for Mike Woodson and Indiana.

Haralson, a 6-foot-7 forward, is ranked as a top-10 recruit withing the 2025 class.

After beginning his high school career at Fishers High School, Haralson transferred to La Lumiere in La Porte, Indiana ahead of his junior season.

This past summer, Haralson averaged 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game playing for Indy Heat on the Nike EYBL Circuit. He

He's one of the top recruits in the 2025 recruiting class, and Rivals National Recruit Director Rob Cassidy believes Haralson is a must-get for Woodson and the Hoosiers.

La Lumiere junior Jalen Haralson (32) puts up a shot during an open practice Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. © Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
Cassidy on Haralson: "A cocktail of factors have combined to make everything Indiana does this year feel massively important. The fact that the Hoosiers missed the NCAA tournament a year ago and limped to the recruiting finish while doing so has a lot of people in and around Bloomington on edge these days.

Losing Malachi Moreno to Kentucky last week was probably annoying, but that disappointment will pale in comparison to what happens if the Hoosiers watch one of the top-ranked prospects in their own state walk away to Notre Dame, Purdue, Michigan, Kansas, Missouri or Michigan State. The year ahead will either see Mike Woodson restore some of the good will he lost last season or place him squarely on the hot seat.

What happens with Haralson won’t determine that, but it will play a role in shaping public perception as the season plays out.

Must get for: Indiana"

–––––

