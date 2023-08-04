Amidst new-look surroundings, Indiana linebacker Aaron Casey and defensive back Noah Pierre are the final two of a kind.

Both members of the 2018 recruiting class – the first true class to come in under current Indiana head coach Tom Allen – the sixth-year seniors have been through it all in Bloomington.

The peaks have been high – a two-year, combined 14-6 stretch that culminated in one of the most successful runs in Indiana's program history, but was absent a bowl victory. Yet, the valleys have been low – the program hitting a wall, falling flat in the years since and struggling to pick itself up again.

The defensive leaders at the forefront of that effort? Casey and Pierre, who are surrounded by many new faces on a defense that hopes to rid itself of its ineffective identity from the two seasons prior. How they plan on doing it, however, is centered on trust and relying on one another to help shoulder the load.

"We're together a lot, almost all the time," Casey said during Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis last week. "I believe that connection and trust is a big part of any team, any defense. Having people around you who you can trust to get the job done and carry out their responsibilities is big time."

"We've been together every step of the way," Pierre said, reinforcing the bond the two have built. "Our journey has pretty much been the same, not coming in and playing as much as we would've liked when we were younger, but staying dedicated to what we believe in – dreams that we have for ourselves.

"Having (Casey) in a locker room, having him by my side, even having him today has been huge for me, because I know I always got that brother by my side."