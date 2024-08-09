PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Carter Smith provides insight into IU's fall standouts along defensive line

Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

On Thursday, Indiana football offensive lineman Carter Smith met with the media following the Hoosiers' sixth practice of fall camp.

During Smith's time with the media on Thursday, the tackle provided some insight into those that have stood out along Indiana's defensive front so far this fall.

Smith specifically mentioned three members of Indiana's defensive line that have impressed throughout the early stages of fall camp, as the Hoosiers' offensive and defensive fronts battle each other in practice.

Indiana University's Mikail Kamara (6) during the first day of fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
James Madison transfer Mikail Kamara was the first name that came immediately to mind for Smith.

"I hate Mikail (Kamara), man. I hate Mikail," Smith said with a joking grin. "He's so fast and he's so good with his hands."

Kamara is fresh off a a second team All-Sun Belt selection in 2023.

The 6-foot-1, 265 pound edge rusher recorded 52 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks a season ago at James Madison. He also forced three fumbles last year with the Dukes.

The Ashburn, Virginia native tallied at least 1.0 tackles for loss in 11 of the 12 games he started for JMU last season.

Indiana's Jacob Mangum-Farrar (7) during practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jacob Mangum-Farrar was the second player Smith mentioned when naming those that have stood out to him along Indiana's defensive front this fall.

Mangum-Farrar is make the transition from outside linebacker to defensive end this season and by all accounts, he transition has been smooth for the Sugar Land, Texas native.

"Jacob Mangum-Farrar, he's gotten a lot better," Smith said. "Even though he's just transitioned to the position in the spring, he's making huge progress."

Mangum-Farrar had a career year in 2023 during his first season with the Hoosiers.

He started in all 12 games after transferring from Stanford, registering 62 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and four pass breakups a season ago.

At 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds, Mangum-Farrar posses a unique blend of size and speed along the Hoosiers' defensive front.

Indiana's Lanell Carr Jr. (41) during practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
The final player that Smith specifically mentioned was fellow returner, Lanell Carr.

"Lanell Carr has been really good for us as well," Smith said. "He's a really quick guy and really good at making inside moves."

In 2023, Carr registered 33 total tackles, collecting 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks -- all of which were new career-bests.

Carr, who began is collegiate career at West Virginia, also added two pass breakups last year as well.

After a strong first campaign in Bloomington last year, Carr appears poised for a breakout 2024 campaign under Curt Cignetti.

–––––

