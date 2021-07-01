Carter Smith breaks down commitment to Indiana

In the end, it came down to culture and bonds formed that made all the difference for Carter Smith.

The The 6-foot-6-inch offensive lineman selected Indiana over Tennessee, Virginia, Ole Miss and Northwestern last month after visiting the Bloomington campus.

Indiana was the first Big Ten program to offer Smith, who was a Second Team All-Ohio award winner this past season.

In a recent interview with TheHoosier.com, Smith broke down what set Indiana apart and why he is looking forward to joining the Hoosiers in 2022.

"I feel the culture and bonds between people at Indiana University are the strongest, and I wanted to be a part of that," Smith said.

Smith said committing early was "key" to him.

"It was pretty key. If I took too much time, then spots would be gone. I am so glad to have a spot on this team now as well," Smith said.



He continued by saying Indiana head coach Tom Allen was a huge factor in his decision.

"I believe in everything he stands for. All that I've seen from him and the staff, I know it's all real and exactly what I want out of a school,"