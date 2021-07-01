Carter Smith breaks down commitment to Indiana
In the end, it came down to culture and bonds formed that made all the difference for Carter Smith.
The The 6-foot-6-inch offensive lineman selected Indiana over Tennessee, Virginia, Ole Miss and Northwestern last month after visiting the Bloomington campus.
Indiana was the first Big Ten program to offer Smith, who was a Second Team All-Ohio award winner this past season.
In a recent interview with TheHoosier.com, Smith broke down what set Indiana apart and why he is looking forward to joining the Hoosiers in 2022.
"I feel the culture and bonds between people at Indiana University are the strongest, and I wanted to be a part of that," Smith said.
Smith said committing early was "key" to him.
"It was pretty key. If I took too much time, then spots would be gone. I am so glad to have a spot on this team now as well," Smith said.
He continued by saying Indiana head coach Tom Allen was a huge factor in his decision.
"I believe in everything he stands for. All that I've seen from him and the staff, I know it's all real and exactly what I want out of a school,"
Smith said from an offensive standpoint, there was quite a bit he liked about the Hoosiers.
"Their ability to run the ball, and the athleticism they look for in their tackles," Smith said.
As for Indiana's plan for him once he arrives on campus, Smith told TheHoosier he will probably play tackle.
"Most likely a tackle spot because of my athleticism and length. Putting me on the outside of the line would be the spot for me," Smith said.
His athleticism extended beyond the gridiron, as Smith is also an accomplished volleyball player at Olentangy Liberty.
He said playing volleyball helped him significantly with football.
"It was a lot of explosive work with the jumping and transitions off the net. It helps with controlling momentum and footwork," Smith noted.
With the commitment behind him, Smith is looking forward to ending his high school career on a strong note, as well as joining Indiana with some talented teammates who have also committed.
"It is an honor. Just to play for Coach Allen is a privilege, and I am getting ready to do my part. As long as we keep up the roll of getting skilled players that will be developed, I like our chances of being a huge national contender," Smith said.
And, he has a message for Indiana fans.
"I'm more than excited to be a Hoosier, and I'll work my ass off to get out onto that field as soon as possible."
