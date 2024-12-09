Carlyle, Tucker make statements off the bench in IU's win over Minnesota

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

In Indiana's 82-67 win over Minnesota, the Hoosiers had an advantage in several aspects of the game, but the biggest edge may have come from IU's bench scoring, as Indiana outscored the Golden Gophers 32-14 in points coming off the bench, resulting in the victory to start out this season's Big Ten play. The two players that allowed for this bench scoring disparity were Kanaan Carlyle and Bryson Tucker, as they came of the bench and made incredible impacts, with Tucker scoring 16 and Carlyle scoring 14. It wasn't just the scoring, though, as Tucker, Carlyle and other bench players made impacts away from the ball and on defense showing that, for guys coming off the bench, the ball doesn't need to be in their hands to make a difference. Mike Woodson noticed this, as bench scoring was an issue last season, but this year Bryson Tucker and others have really slipped the script, allowing IU to have some great offensive nights like this one. "Somebody's got to come off the bench, so it's not who starts and who comes off the bench. It's the minutes that you got, it's what you do with the minutes that you get to help your team win and I've always believed that and if there's two minutes, then dammit, you better make it the best two minutes to help our ball club when. That's what it's all about. That's what team is about," Woodson said postgame, really driving home the point of his bench guys playing hard. And they certainly played hard, as when Kanaan Caryle and Bryson Tucker were on the floor against Minnesota, they really gave it their all and have Indiana some incredibly quality minutes that led to the win over the Golden Gophers that moves IU to 1-0 in Big Ten play.

Dec 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Kanaan Carlyle (9) celebrates after making a three-point basket during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

While Tucker and Carlyle obviously didn't make an impact to start the game, once they were subbed in, they showed just how valuable they are to this Hoosier team. Carlyle was subbed in with 14 minutes left in the first half and immediately went to work, assisting twice in the first two minutes he was on the floor, while also grabbing two rebounds in the minutes shortly after that. While he only scored three points in the first half, these assists, rebounds, plus a steal he had on an incredible defensive possession showed that Carlyle made an immediate impact in the 13 first half minutes he played. "Yeah, I mean, it's both. Every day we take pride in our defense. Woody preaches defense every single, so I knew when I came here my job us going to be to be that two-way player, so I take pride in that individually and my teammates all encourage me and they be up there with me, so it's easy for me to bring that energy when you got teammates behind you who bring the same energy" Carlyle said on his defense, letting everyone know that he takes great pride in what he can being defensively. Even with this first half impact, his second half was even better, as Carlyle scored 11 points in his 9 minutes played. This totaled Carlyle at 14 points for the game in 22 minutes, making it an extremely efficient day, especially given his 3-for-6 3-point shooting mark to go along with 5-for-8 from the field. Carlyle was extremely happy with this performance and, while he had started every game before his brief three game injury hiatus, he was content performing off the bench in this one. "I'm perfectly fine with coming off the bench. I want to win games, whether it's being the sixth man, eighth man, tenth man starting two guard, I don't care. As long as we win, I'm here to do my job, to play defense and provide what I can on offense. That's it." Carlyle said, explaining that winning is always the number one goal, and he certainly proved it with his impressive showing, allowing for the conference win over Minnesota.

Dec 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Bryson Tucker (8) makes a shot during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images