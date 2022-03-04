Cam Jones motivated and excited in return to Indiana

"Solely because playing college football, not everyone gets this opportunity to play in a big league and Big Ten and Indiana University," Jones said. "I trusted everything coach Allen said throughout this whole process when he first recruited me. He's been my coach ever since I've been here and I love his mindset every day and it'll help me become a better athlete and a better man.... I love this program and love these guys and the relationships I've built."

It's not just the redemption factor that played into Jones' decision to return to Indiana, however. His love for the program and trust of head coach Tom Allen seemed to carry more weight than anything else.

Indiana linebacker Cam Jones said the defensive play in 2021 wasn't good enough from the Hoosiers and that disappointment in how the season went was part of his decision making process when looking to take advantage of the COVID year given by the NCAA.

Jones has been an integral part of the Indiana defense ever since he joined the program in 2018. In four seasons, Jones has totaled 154 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

This season, however, Jones will have to take his play up another level as Indiana looks to replace a lot of production from its front seven.

"Coach Allen put a great group of guys in front of us that can lead this group," Jones said. "Coach Wilt will put me and the rest of the team in great positions to get to the quarterback, because that is the goal.

"We are going to take it to another level and I'm just so excited and can't wait to see how the guys respond."

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker will be asked to do more in 2022, especially with the loss of middle linebacker Micah McFadden -- the heart of the team and defensive playmaker for the last two years.

Part of that added pressure will be on him to run the defense and be the vocal leader on that side of the ball.

"Coming in, if I knew every position on the field I knew it would make my position easier and I still think that," Jones added. "My biggest improvement is probably getting off of blocks, off of offensive line blocks. We play against some of the best offensive lines in the Big Ten."

Indiana is coming off of a 2-10 season with a winless Big Ten record. Indiana has a lot of new faces on the defensive side of the ball including a new coordinator in Chad Wilt, as well as the resumption of play calling duties from head coach Tom Allen.

Jones is excited for the redemption part of 2022 and knows that he will be a major part in that improvement, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

"The defensive play last year wasn't good enough and as a leader, I take a lot of that on my shoulders and a lot of that responsibility," Jones said. "With coach Allen being so heavily involved -- he's always been involved but more involved (this year)... it is going to take us to a whole another level."