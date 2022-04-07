Cam Camper ready for big impact at Indiana in year one

"I think the biggest thing with Cam is his diligence," Bell said on Wednesday. "Cam is unbelievable committed to being the best player that he can be mentally, physically, the way he takes care of his body."

So far, whether it be head coach Tom Allen, wide receivers coach Adam Henry or now offensive coordinator Walt Bell, one player who has stood out this spring has been Camper.

Camper transferred from JUCO program Trinity Valley C.C. as part of Indiana's top-20 2022 recruiting class and is now looking to make an immediate impact for the Hoosiers in year one.

Wide receiver Cam Camper is in his first season with Indiana but the way he carries himself has added great value to the rest of the team and specifically the receiving core.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Camper caught 28 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns last season -- with an 18.1 yard per catch average. That big play ability is part of the Indiana offense that was non-existent last season. And that, too, has stuck out.

“Cam Camper is one that…I don't know if it was necessarily the scrimmage, but it's been that way pretty much throughout each one of the practices," Tom Allen added. "He's kind of really stuck out to me.”

Following a 2-10 season for Indiana, Tom Allen looked to bring in talented and also experienced players through the transfer portal. At the same time, he is also looking for players who play with a chip on their shoulder -- something Camper has had his entire playing career.

"That is how I came up," Camper said. "Everything wasn't just given to me and I feel like I need to put the extra work in. I just want to be able to make plays for my team. I have always felt like I am the underdog, so I feel like I have to take the extra steps to be successful."

That hard work has not only come on the field, but also off of it. Camper not only spends extra time watching film, he does so by also sitting in on almost every staff meeting with the coaches.

"We call him Coach Cam because he is literally in almost every staff meeting we have," Bell said. "If he is not in class, he is with us. I don't know if I have seen a newcomer receiver be as invested in the process of improving as we have.

"I am incredibly proud of him. He is unbelievable worker on and off the field. He is always extremely prepared. He takes pride in his performance, and I think he has a chance to be a really good football player for us."

So as spring practice slowly winds down and Camper looks to the summer and then the start of the 2022 season, he wants to do anything he can to help Indiana flip the script from a season ago.

"Everyday I just try to be my best," Camper added. "Every day me and J-Will (Jaylin Williams) go at it. He's a great corner, so I know I've got to be on my best every time (I'm out there).

"Just make plays in space and make big catches for the team."