California OL talks Indiana offer

"It felt great to get an offer from them, I was very excited when Coach (Darren) Hiller told me. I’ll also be taking a unofficial visit sometime in June. I’m hoping to see how great the campus, facilities, and the coaches are," Brown told TheHoosier.com.

It is one reason why the Indiana Hoosiers extended an offer to the California offensive lineman.

Standing 6-feet-6-inches and weighing 280 pounds, Jackson Brown of San Ramon Valley High School (Cal.) is quite a presence on the field.

In addition to Indiana, Brown holds offers from the following: Washington State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, New Mexico, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Utah State.

Brown said he would rank all his offers the same.

"I would rank all my offers equally right now because I haven’t got to meet the coaches in person or see the campus yet."

As for what he is looking for in a school, Brown said, "I’m looking to find a school with great academics, coaches that can get me to the next level, and how the campus will fit me for the next 3-4 years."

He said Indiana's coaches have told him they love how athletic he is and how he plays the tackle position.

When it comes to what stands out about the Hoosiers to him, Brown noted the "winning culture."

"The winning culture they’re just starting to bring and also how much Coach Allen is involved with his players," Brown said.

As for his thoughts on Tom Allen, Brown said he has noticed the job Allen has done at the helm.

"He has done a great job so far. Every year the team has gotten better. I’m excited to watch them this upcoming season with (Michael) Penix back and also getting Stephen Carr in the transfer portal."