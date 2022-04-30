Caleb Jones signs UDFA deal with Packers
After going through seven rounds and being selected, Indiana O-lineman Caleb Jones has signed with the Green Bay Packers.
After playing 41 games for the Hoosiers, Jones will turn pro, hoping to defy the odds of being undrafted and earn a starting role manning Aaron Rodgers front five.
Jones heads to Green Bay a season after former Indiana lineman Simon Stepaniak was drafted in the 6th round, 209 overall in the 2020 draft. Stepaniak medically retired before the 2021 season.
Jones will join a loaded offensive line in Green Bay. David Bakhtari, Jon Runyan and Elgton Jenkins headline the large, physical group up front. Ranking 14th according to PFF. Jones has his work cut out for him.
----
