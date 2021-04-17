TheHoosier - Buckeyes land big man transfer in Joey Brunk

Buckeyes land big man transfer in Joey Brunk
Adding a big man with legitimate size for a Big Ten center was a top priority for the Buckeyes this offseason, and that need was addressed Saturday.
Former Butler and Indiana center Joey Brunk, a 6-foot-11, 255-pound big man, announced on social media that he has committed to Chris Holtmann's program in Columbus.
The 2021-22 season will be the sixth of Brunk's collegiate tenure, having started on Holtmann's roster at Butler in 2016-17 before transferring to Indiana after the 2018-19 campaign.
Brunk missed the entire 2020-21 season with a back injury that required surgery, but started 31 of 32 appearances for the Hoosiers in 2019-20, averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Embrace your journey #gobucks pic.twitter.com/fctSouTBxN— Joey Brunk (@JoeyBrunk) April 18, 2021
Ohio State senior forward Kyle Young, who often matched up with much bigger forwards and centers in the Big Ten this past season, opted to return to the Buckeyes for a sixth season this past week, and Brunk's commitment will bolster the Ohio State frontcourt even further.
First-team All-Big Ten forward E.J. Liddell will explore the NBA Draft process this offseason while maintaining collegiate eligibility, and 6-foot-8 forward Zed Key will return for Ohio State as well next season barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Brunk is the second player Holtmann has added in the transfer market this offseason, joining former Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler, who will help replace fifth-year senior point guard CJ Walker.