Bryson Tucker's 'whole game' provides spark off bench in IU's win over EIU

Bryson Tucker lit it up coming off the bench in Indiana's 90-55 win over Eastern Illinois, scoring 12 points, while also grabbing six assists and assisting once in his 20 minutes of play. After Indiana's bench only scored eight points against SIUE, many could've assumed that Indiana's bench production will be similar to last season's, but that was not the case in Tucker's performance against Eastern Illinois. Indiana only scored 27 points as a bench, a drastic improvement compared to the eight seen on Wednesday, and that's mostly thanks to Tucker, as he provided the spark the bench, and Indiana as a whole, needed to get this win over EIU. Tucker attributed this success to just always being ready, saying that the biggest key foe him is to, " just making the most out of my minutes. Like I come in, I know what I'm in there for, to score, play defense. So I just make the most of that and just stay focused." Tucker definitely did make the most of his minutes in this one as, while he scored just two in his 15 minutes against SIUE, the freshman increased that six times in his 20 minutes against EIU.

Nov 10, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Bryson Tucker (8) dunks the ball during the second half against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Tucker was the first one of the bench for IU in what was a bit of a surprise with fifth-year guard Trey Galloway, but that just goes to show the confidence Mike Woodson has in Tucker, even with the freshman only scoring two against SIUE. While Tucker didn't contribute much in the first half, scoring zero points and grabbing two rebounds, this didn't stop Tucker from having an incredible second half. Tucker sat the first five minutes after the break, but was then on the floor for the rest of the game and scored 12, rebounded four times and assisted one, all the while not turning the ball over. One of Tuckers biggest strengths is his mid range game, as he made two in this one against EIU, saying "I mean, if you can't get to the rim if they close it up, just stopping popping right is just right there every time. Most times if you just stop you're usually going to be open, because they are used to people just driving all the way. So if you stop they're still running while you're in the air. We work on that a lot and I just stay focused and try to hit them each time I shoot them." The mid range may seem like a lost art, but Tucker might be bringing it back and, as a freshman, that may just show how smart of a player he is. In addition to these midrange jumpers, Tucker also converted an alley-oop right after the under eight timeout, sending Assembly Hall into a frenzy and putting an exclamation mark on what was an incredible half from the Hoosiers.

Nov 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Bryson Tucker (8) attempts a shot during the first half against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images