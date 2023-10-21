BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has named a starting quarterback ahead of the Hoosiers' week eight Homecoming matchup vs. Rutgers.

Brendan Sorsby is expected to start for Indiana and lead the Hoosier offense against the Scarlet Knights. He led the Indiana offense through all phases of the Indiana warmups on Saturday morning ahead of the contest with Rutgers.

Sorsby opened the season as the Hoosiers' faux starter, as he and Jackson rotated for the season's first two matchups versus Ohio State and Indiana State. The nod was eventually given to Jackson, but Sorsby would relieve a struggling Jackson in the late stages of Indiana's week five matchup at Maryland, and both Jackson and Sorsby saw drives as the Hoosiers' quarterback.

Through four appearances this season and one start, Sorsby has completed 30-of-58 pass attempts for 294 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions.

This is the last of Indiana's planned QB rotation this season, Tom Allen says, as they're hoping to find their guy moving forward. Given the fact that Indiana made a change at offensive coordinator during the program's bye week to elevate Rod Carey to the position in the absence of Walt Bell, the staff felt they needed a more complete evaluation of their options at quarterback ahead of the second half of the season.

"So we'll make a decision," Allen said. "When we make this decision this week, that person will be the guy. So I'm not going to rotate back and forth.

"Bottom line is we definitely want to be able to have some continuity there. I know we've obviously had some back and forth with that throughout the course of the season as we have two young guys that we know are trying to grow and develop. And as we figure out what their strengths are as well. We just want to see them play consistently and build (the offense) around them."