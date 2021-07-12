BREAKING: Moore stays in-state, commits to Hoosiers

Indiana was the first school Moore took an official visit to earlier this spring, and with his commitment, he rejoins former high school teammate and offensive lineman Randy Holtz.

Moore is ranked No. 220 in the Rivals250 class of 2022 and the No. 9 OG in the country.

The Indiana Hoosiers have managed to keep another top in-state prospect at home, as Fort Wayne Snider offensive lineman DJ Moore has committed to the Hoosiers.

Moore is a player who is aware of the Hoosiers, having been to Bloomington before to participate in Indiana's Junior Day and has a sibling who attends Indiana.

Prior to his commitment, Moore told TheHoosier.com and Rivals.com what he liked about Indiana and head coach Tom Allen.

“I love coach (Tom) Allen; that’s my dog, and I love coach (Darren) Hiller too. They are cool dudes,” Moore remarked. “Their weight room is phenomenal. It records you and tells you exactly what muscles in your body are weaker than others, so I like that.”

The Snider senior selected Indiana over the likes of Penn State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Arizona State, Texas A&M and Missouri.

With his commitment, he joins Bray Lynch, of Texas, and Carter Smith, of Ohio, as offensive linemen from the Class of '22 who have committed to Indiana.

Indiana now has 12 commitments in the class of 2022.

Rivals recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt is one person who has seen Moore up close over the last year, and told TheHoosier.com he has been impressed with the consistency from Moore's game.

"He shows up and brings the same intensity, same level of execution each and every time. That is not common for high school prospect, especially offensive linemen. That tells me he has a high floor and is a low bust candidate. DJ is very strong for his size and is a better athlete than most give him credit for. He can go blow for blow with big defensive tackles, but does not give anything away to quicker defensive linemen either," Helmholdt told TheHoosier.com

This story will be updated.