When you think of basketball legends that have come out of the state of Indiana, names such as Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson, Damon Bailey, and so many others immediately come to mind.

Sticking with Damon, while he may not have reached the professional level of success that Bird and Robinson did, you can make a strong case that he was at least the best high School prospect out of all them and possibly the greatest Indiana high school player of all time even. After all, he is the All-Time leading scorer in the state at 3,134 points and adds a 1990 Indiana State Championship to his resume.

His legacy at the high school level translated well to the college level playing at Indiana University. Damon Bailey was someone that Bob Knight always kept a close eye on when recruiting the Indiana All-Star, dating back to his middle school days.

From 1990-94, Damon Bailey became one of the greatest Indiana Hoosiers of all time. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game in his college career. He also achieved being Big Ten Freshman of the Year, All-CBA Frist and Second Team, and AP All-American Third team.

Damon Bailey left an impact during his time playing on Branch McCracken Court inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and for one night only, his son Brayton gets a chance to experience what his dad did nearly 30 years ago when the Saint Francis guard travels with the Cougars to face Indiana in the Hoosiers' final exhibition game tonight.

“It’s great...it’s going to be a great experience, a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Brayton Bailey said when speaking to WANE TV (Fort Wayne).