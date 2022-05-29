Brady Dunlap shines at EYBL, Rob Dillingham FutureCast

LOUISVILLE – Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst Travis Graf was in attendance for Day 1 of the EYBL and shares some thoughts.

Two schools sticking out for Corey Chest

As he heads into the final stages of his recruitment, Corey Chest is being recruited hardest by LSU, Texas A&M and Houston. The current plan is for him to visit LSU on June 14 and Houston in late June. Chest tells Rivals that he wants to make a decision before Peach Jam. I’d anticipate this one coming down to the wire between LSU and Houston. *****

In game of stars, Brady Dunlap shines

The most anticipated game of the opening day in Louisville was the New Jersey Scholars vs Strive For Greatness. The Scholars feature top-25 prospects Aaron Bradshaw, Mackenzie Mgbako, and DJ Wagner. Bronny James is also always a main attraction. However, it was the fifth-highest rated prospect, four-star Brady Dunlap, who stole the show on the court. Dunlap went 7-of-14 from the field and 3-of-8 from three on the way to 17 points, four rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes. The SFG wing was efficient in the mid-range, utilizing nifty step-backs and post fades before elevating into his jumper. He also shot very confidently from the outside. *****

FutureCast: Rob Dillingham