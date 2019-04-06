Former IU head coach Bob Knight has returned to campus for the first time in 19 years.

Knight arrived via golf cart to Bart Kaufman Field Saturday afternoon to take in the Indiana baseball team's double-header vs. Penn State in what is supposedly his first public appearance on campus since making his farewell speech in Dunn Meadow after his firing in September 2000.

"I'm sure it's going to be a nice afternoon. I'm doing fine," Knight told Indiana Sports Beat's Jim Coyle. "It's nice being here."