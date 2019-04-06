Bob Knight Returns To IU For First Time In 19 Years
Former IU head coach Bob Knight has returned to campus for the first time in 19 years.
Knight arrived via golf cart to Bart Kaufman Field Saturday afternoon to take in the Indiana baseball team's double-header vs. Penn State in what is supposedly his first public appearance on campus since making his farewell speech in Dunn Meadow after his firing in September 2000.
"I'm sure it's going to be a nice afternoon. I'm doing fine," Knight told Indiana Sports Beat's Jim Coyle. "It's nice being here."
Knight was joined by former Herald-Times sports editor Bob Hammel for his visit, along with multiple security personnel. The trip comes two days after making an appearance with Hammel in Greenwood, Indiana, for a public question and answer session at Center Grove High School. It also comes after he previously said during a 2017 interview on The Dan Patrick Show that "I have no interest in ever going back to that university.”
Under Knight's guidance, Indiana won national championships in 1976, 1981 and 1987. His 1976 squad remains the last undefeated Division I national title winner. He was 659-242 overall in 29 seasons with the program.
"Coach Knight expressed interest in going to the game today, and we were happy to host him," IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Fred Glass said in a text message to TheHoosier.com.
