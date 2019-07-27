Rundown: IU is getting a 6-foot, 170-pound receiver from South Florida on Friday in Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat Catholic's Johnquai Lewis. The three-star prospect, who ranks as the No. 92 receiver in the nation, holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska, West Virginia, and 20 other schools. Indiana feels good about its 2020 wide receiver commits and may be done at receiver, but they are looking adding a third receiver commit if the recruit is talented enough. Lewis may fit that bill.