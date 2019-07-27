News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-27 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Big Week For Indiana Hoosiers Football Recruiting

Zesumiunfxfowpctigwr
Johnquai Lewis is visiting the Indiana Hoosiers this weekend (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • TheHoosier
@IndianaRivals
Recruiting Insider

The dead period briefly lifted on Thursday, which means football recruiting visitors for the Indiana Hoosiers. Several notable IU targets who hold offers from the Hoosiers are in Bloomington, and TheHoosier.com has the latest.

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Rundown: IU is getting a 6-foot, 170-pound receiver from South Florida on Friday in Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat Catholic's Johnquai Lewis. The three-star prospect, who ranks as the No. 92 receiver in the nation, holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska, West Virginia, and 20 other schools. Indiana feels good about its 2020 wide receiver commits and may be done at receiver, but they are looking adding a third receiver commit if the recruit is talented enough. Lewis may fit that bill.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}