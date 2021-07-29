Big Ten Week: Sleepers that may surprise
It’s Big Ten preview week and here is a look at some secret sleepers not many people talk about in the conference.
*****
BIG TEN WEEK: Five MVP candidates in the Big Ten | Five best position groups | Coach report | Five players needing bounceback season | Freshmen to watch
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
1. OL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
NFL scouts know all about Linderbaum but the average college football fan likely doesn’t know how good he is as an interior lineman.
*****
2. LB Mohammed Toure, Rutgers
Almost half of Toure's tackles last year were for a loss and he’s just starting to reach his potential.
*****
3. LB Micah McFadden, Indiana
McFadden is the heart and soul of the Indiana defense and is one of the better tacklers in the country.
*****
4. CB Tarheeb Still, Maryland
Still is the best defensive back you haven’t heard of but you will hear from him soon.
*****
5. OL Thayer Mumford, Ohio State
The big names on Ohio State's offense are wide receivers or new quarterbacks or running backs but Munford is one of the top-10 offensive linemen in college football.
*****
6. RB Zander Horvath, Purdue
He averaged more than five yards a carry and 10 yards a catch last year so keep an eye on him.
*****
7. QB Anthony Russo, Michigan State
The Temple transfer has an absolute cannon and just watch what he does for the Spartans if he’s on.
*****
8. OL Jack Nelson, Wisconsin
One of the best linemen in the conference gets overshadowed often and lumped in as “just another Wisconsin OL."
*****
9. DT Ben Stille, Nebraska
Stille is back for yet another season and is an unrecognized stalwart in the middle.
*****
10. LB Ellis Brooks, Penn State
One of the best linebackers in the conference in coverage, Brooks rarely gets mentioned.