Big Ten Week 4 CFB Power Index

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Heading into week 4 of the college football season we have seen a little more from some teams, while many others are coming off of a bye week and we still have not gotten a 'clean look' at them. There was no movement at the top of this weeks list because Ohio State and USC were both off, but there was definitely enough action for serious movement within our Big Ten Power Index and a new player in the upper deck. Has the 'top-heavy' Big Ten expanded their upper echelon? Has the bottom become clear, quickly? Looks take a look.

#1. Ohio State 2-0 (0-0) was off last week and is basically off again as the Buckeyes take on an over-matched Marshal team. Ryan Day wants to continue to show the people that OSU is just as formidable as the 6 SEC teams that surround #3 Ohio State in the AP Top 25 poll. This week: -40 vs Marshal #2. USC 2-0 (0-0) still has the best win by a Big Ten team with their 27-20 neutral site, week one victory over LSU of the SEC. This week the Trojans play one of just a handful of Big Ten games, and one of the more interesting as they travel to the "Big House" to face a beleaguered Michigan team. There is no question for me as to which team has looked better thus far and I would imagine it continues this week? This week: -5.5 at Michigan #3. Oregon 3-0 (0-0) finally played like the team we expected to see. After a couple of ho-hum wins Dan Lanning's team came alive against in-state rival and former PAC-12 mate Oregon State, 49-14. Oregon was blessed with a schedule that sets the Ducks up for a more than possible 11-1 season, with their toughest game coming in Eugene vs Ohio State in 3 weeks. This week: Bye ******************* At the moment these are the three Big Ten teams I see fighting for a spot in the B1G Championship game and a spot in the CFB Playoffs. But there will be 2-3 others that will challenge here and are capable of pulling off a shocker. More on them below.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti picked up his first Big Ten win 42-13 over UCLA in the Rose Bowl last week

Can the Big Ten get 4 spots into this year's expanded 12-team CFB Playoff? It's going to be tough if the committee follows a line close to that of the AP Top 25 where SEC teams currently take up 6 of the top 7 spots, but there is a plausible scenario of the Big Ten having four 11-1 teams going into the conference title game. Let's hope the B1G can pull it off, because I believe the 4th team would potentially be an absolute shocker and one of the following. These are the teams I think will legitimately have a shot at being in that fight for various reasons. #4. Nebraska 3-0 (0-0) is ranked 22nd in this week's AP poll and the Huskers will either have a short stay or move up as they host #24 Illinois in what will be the 400th consecutive sell-out for Nebraska. That goes back to 1962. This is a great opportunity for Matt Rhule's up-start, 3-0 teams. But it is a must-win if the Huskers want a shot at playing in Indy. This week: - 7.5 vs Illinois #5. Indiana 3-0 (1-0) while some of us were not surprised by Indiana's 42-13 win over UCLA in the Rose Bowl last Saturday, it certainly opened the eyes of many around the B1G and the country. The Hoosiers will not get to sneak up on anyone in the Big Ten now, but then again, it's hard to do that when your coach is Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers continue on their "path to 6-0." This week: -28.5 vs Charlotte at UCLA #6. Penn State 2-0 (0-0) was off and, like Ohio State, has what should be a light scrimmage before starting B1G play next week at home against current #24 Illinois. I think PSU's AP Top 10 ranking is flawed. We shall see later, but by season's end I believe the Nittany Lions will be on the outside looking in to the CFB Playoffs. This week -49 vs Kent State

#7. Illinois 3-0 (0-0) had what looked like a tremendous and surprising win over #19 Kansas in week 1, but the Jayhawk's 23-20 home loss to UNLV last week took some of that luster away. Bret Bielema's team can and must quickly bring back the shine with what would be a major road win this Friday night. A loss relegates the Illini to the best of the rest category. This week: + 7.5 at Nebraska #8. Michigan State 3-0 (1-0) is a surprising 3-0 with Big Ten road win at Maryland in the coffers. But Sparty has a brutal 3 game stretch coming up that will determine how close to the top they can stay. Hitting the road for MSU's final non-con game sees Sparty as a road underdog. Then Ohio State comes to East Lansing, followed by a trip to Eugene. Yikes. This week: +7.5.5 at Boston College A&M #9. Rutgers 2-0 (0-0) is fresh off of a bye week. The Terrapins played well in their first two games putting up lots of points. Now the Scarlet Knights get a true test hitting the road as an underdog to finish non-conference play against a tough team in a tough environment. If Greg Schiano's team can muster the offense they have shown early this season the Scarlet Knights would be 3-0 with a big Eagle feather in their cap . This week: +3.5 @ Virginia Tech

#10. Iowa 2-1 (0-0) has looked like a yo-yo on offense. Scoring points against lower level teams, but allowing them too. After letting Iowa State hold the Hawkeyes to just 19 points in a home loss the previous week, Iowa put up put up 38 against Troy last Saturday, but they allowed 21. This week: -2.5 at Minnesota #11 Minnesota 2-1 (0-0) could easily be 3-0, but the Gophers choked away a week 1 game with 2 missed field goals at home against North Carolina. Since then PJ Fleck's team has been rowing the boat to a tune 75-0 over Rhode Island and Nevada. This is a huge game for both teams. Can Iowa slow the boat down? They will have to with hit and miss offense. This week: +2.5 vs Iowa #12.Michigan 2-1 (0-0) is a year removed from winning the national title, but currently the biggest disappointment in the Big Ten, and falling like a rock here. And it get's no easier this week. The Wolverines are an underdog in the "Big House" and could be eliminated from common sense CFB Playoff talk with their 2nd home loss in 3 weeks on Saturday. Things are not quite as fun in Ann Arbor as they once were. This week:+5.5 vs USC.

#13. Maryland 2-1 (0-1) will get a chance to catch it's breath this week before traveling to Bloomington to take on the red-hot Indiana Hoosiers a little over a week from now. A road win at Virginia last week took some of the sting out of the Terrapins week 2, B1G opening home loss to Michigan State. This week: - 17.5 vs Villanova #14. Washington 2-1 (0-0) had looked "ok" under new coach Jedd Fisch after a 2-0 start, a 35-3 win over Weber State and 30-9 over Eastern Washington. But the train went off of the rails last week as arch-rival and former PAC-12 foe Washington State handled the Huskies 24-19. Things get a little easier this week in the Puget Sound. This week: -10.5 vs Northwestern #15. Wisconsin 2-1 (0-0) is a team that has not looked great. Two wins over tier 2 opponents and Alabama blew the Badgers out of Camp Randal Stadium last week. The good news is that Luke Fickell's team does not play this week. The bad news is when they return to play it will be against current AP #11 USC . This week: Bye

Indiana TE Zach Horton scampers down the Rose Bowl field after a reception from Kurtis Rourke