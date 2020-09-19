Big Ten unveils 2020 football schedule
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
On Saturday morning, the Big Ten revealed its newest version of the 2020 football schedule.
After a wild offseason, consisting of two other schedules, cancelled play, a phone call with President Trump and numerous outcries from parents, the Big Ten conference took the next step in getting back to play this weekend.
In the new 8-game schedule, Indiana will have four home games (Penn State, Michigan, Maryland. Purdue) and four away games (Rutgers, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin).
In August, the Big Ten Conference announced the schedule plans for the 2020 football season, which was a 10-game conference-only schedule beginning the weekend of September 5.
Here is the full week-by-week breakdown:
Oct 24 - vs Penn State
Oct 31 - @ Rutgers
Nov 7 - vs Michigan
Nov 14 - @ Michigan State
Nov 21 - @ Ohio State
Nov 28 - vs Maryland
Dec 5 - @ Wisconsin
Dec 12 - vs Purdue
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.