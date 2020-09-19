On Saturday morning, the Big Ten revealed its newest version of the 2020 football schedule.

After a wild offseason, consisting of two other schedules, cancelled play, a phone call with President Trump and numerous outcries from parents, the Big Ten conference took the next step in getting back to play this weekend.

In the new 8-game schedule, Indiana will have four home games (Penn State, Michigan, Maryland. Purdue) and four away games (Rutgers, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin).