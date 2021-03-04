The tournament, which will be played from March 10-14, was previously moved from Chicago to Indianapolis.

Rosemont, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference will allow a limited number of fans to attend the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by SoFi, which will be played March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Following approval by the Marion County Health Department, the decision to allow a limited capacity of 8,000 attendees was made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors in consultation with the conference office.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale through each school’s ticket office. Further information will be distributed by university ticket offices, including a discounted student ticket program. Additional details can be found at http://www.bigten.org/mbbt.

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will utilize mobile tickets only. Stadium gates will open one hour prior to each session of the tournament to accommodate early arriving fans.

Fans attending the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament are encouraged to become familiar with health and safety procedures at Lucas Oil Stadium. The venue has instituted numerous health and safety procedures for all events, including requirements for fans and stadium employees on game days. These procedures were designed to meet local and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and campus communities remain our highest priority.

For more details on Lucas Oil Stadium’s health and safety protocols and additional details on ticket sales, please visit http://www.bigten.org/mbbt.