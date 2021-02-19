Big Ten reschedules postponed Indiana-Michigan State game for March 2nd
The night before Michigan State travels to Bloomington to take on Indiana, the Big Ten announced that the initial matchup between the two programs would be officially rescheduled.
The postponed game from earlier this season in East Lansing will now be made up on March 2 at 8 pm ET on Big Ten Network.
The game was originally scheduled for January 17.
This was one of two games postponed for Indiana, the other being Michigan from January 30. The Big Ten has yet to announce a potential makeup date for that matchup.
Indiana sits at 12-9 (7-7) on the season.
