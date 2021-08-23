Big Ten releases statement on COVID and forfeit policy

The Big Ten has made its official statement on how COVID could impact a team if it doesn't have enough players to perform.

On Monday, the Big Ten said if a 'member institutions is unable to play a conference contest due to COVID-19, that contest shall be declared a forfeit and will not be rescheduled'.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been under fire for the majority of his tenure as commissioner - all related to how the conference was addressing the COVID pandemic.

Earlier this summer during Big Ten Media Day, Kevin Warren addressed the issue once again.

“One of the things I did learn last year is to make sure that we are methodical and thoughtful — that we bring people together,” Warren said. “And so we’re right where we want it to be.

“As soon as we gather all the information from our schools in early August, we’ll finalize our policies to make sure that we pressure-tested as much as we possibly can, and then we’ll make sure we release it to everyone in the media and in the public.”

Below is the full release from the Big Ten.

