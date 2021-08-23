Big Ten releases statement on COVID and forfeit policy
The Big Ten has made its official statement on how COVID could impact a team if it doesn't have enough players to perform.
On Monday, the Big Ten said if a 'member institutions is unable to play a conference contest due to COVID-19, that contest shall be declared a forfeit and will not be rescheduled'.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been under fire for the majority of his tenure as commissioner - all related to how the conference was addressing the COVID pandemic.
Earlier this summer during Big Ten Media Day, Kevin Warren addressed the issue once again.
“One of the things I did learn last year is to make sure that we are methodical and thoughtful — that we bring people together,” Warren said. “And so we’re right where we want it to be.
“As soon as we gather all the information from our schools in early August, we’ll finalize our policies to make sure that we pressure-tested as much as we possibly can, and then we’ll make sure we release it to everyone in the media and in the public.”
Below is the full release from the Big Ten.
---
ROSEMONT, Ill. – In collaboration and communication with the Big Ten Conference Athletic Directors, Chancellors and Presidents, the Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, and the Sports Medicine Committee – effective today – the conference has determined that if one of its member institutions is unable to play a conference contest due to COVID-19, that contest shall be declared a forfeit and will not be rescheduled. That contest shall be considered a loss for the team impacted by COVID-19 and a win for its opponent in the conference standings.
If both of the two competing teams are unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19 and as a result the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, the competition shall be considered a “no contest.”
----
