Team leaders united under head coach Mike Woodson

Trayce Jackson-Davis's jubilant smile as he gazed at head coach Mike Woodson during a roundtable interview at Big Ten Basketball Media Days didn't reveal anything new. Instead, it reinforced the idea of Woodson's family and tradition-based atmosphere he instilled since stepping into his new position at Indiana.

Having a new head coach in a year where fans are allowed back in Assembly Hall enabled the team to hit the reset button. And since hitting that button, all systems are back online, bolstered by a strong work ethic.

"The intensity everyone brings, just the work ethic everyone comes with in practice," senior point guard Rob Phinisee said in an interview. "Even when we have off days, everyone's in the gym and works hard."

During the reset, there was also a boost in team chemistry. A few weeks ago, during IU's media day, Jackson-Davis said last year's team typically hung out in smaller groups, but the team is a single unit this year. And it's something that Phinisee emphasized during an interview at Big Ten Media Day.

"Everyone bonds on and off the court," Phinisee said. "The better we bond off the court, the stronger we are on the court."