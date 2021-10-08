Big Ten Media Day: Everything Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said

The second day of the Big Ten basketball media days started on Friday morning. Indiana men's basketball head coach Mike Woodson was one of the last few coaches to speak at the podium. Below is a transcript of what he said, courtesy of ASAP Sports.

Woodson spoke on the second day of the 2021 Big Ten Media Days. (IU Athletics)

MIKE WOODSON: Thank you. Good morning. How is everybody? Thank you, Commissioner Warren, and your staff for all you've done today. It's a beautiful setup. I'd like to send a shout out to our new president. Also a new president, Quinn Buckner, who is the president of our Board of Trustees, as well as Scott Dolson who made the trip to New York to bring me back home. So it's good to be back. Just a little brief introduction to our team. We've had an opportunity for the last three months to work together. I kind of got a jump on probably all the colleges that are out there, Division I schools, because we had an opportunity to go to The Bahamas. That trip was great for me because, again, it gave me an opportunity to put some things on both sides of the ball, and it gave our team an opportunity to get to The Bahamas and bond. We got a number of new guys on our ballclub. It gave them the opportunity to bond with some of the old guys that were here in the past year. With that being said, it's good to be back in Bloomington. It's good to be back here in Indianapolis where I was born, where I was born and raised, and played all my high school basketball here in the city. It's good to be back. So I'll open up the floor for any questions.

Q. Coming from the NBA, coaching and playing, some pretty tough markets, do you think that gives you an extra way to get these guys the mentality of the NIL, the business management, when they push for the next level of the NBA so they don't see that as a distraction while they're trying to play a good college season? MIKE WOODSON: I think it helps a little bit. But, again, I'm in the Big Ten now. There's an elite group of coaches that have done it. I'm new at this. So I don't know if it gives me an advantage or not. I spent all my life in the NBA. A lot of the players that you recruit are trying to get to the next level. Now with the NIL and the portal, things changed now I think in the college game of basketball. I think we as a university got to be on top of that in terms of how we navigate our players through this. But there's a lot of work that's got to be done. Again, I don't know if I have an advantage or not. I know I'm competing with a lot of great college coaches and a lot of great players that play the game of basketball in college. Q. With Trayce Jackson-Davis obviously being one of the best players in the Big Ten this year, what role do you see some of your other guys playing, especially some talented freshmen you had last year? MIKE WOODSON: Again, when I took this team and started watching a lot of tape, film on the team, we have some holes to fill. I thought we went out, like, bringing Xavier Johnson in, Miller, bringing Tamar Bates over, big Mike, I thought we filled some of those holes. I'm looking at our roster whether everybody's got to step up. It's just not the four guys we brought in, the guys that I inherited. Everybody's got to play a role. I've always felt that way as a coach. We just can't depend on Trayce to carry the load. I'm trying to instill in all of these players that they have a chance to play and make a difference on our ballclub. That's the only way I think we can win at a high level.