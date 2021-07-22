Big Ten Media Day: Everything Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said Day 1

KEVIN WARREN: Good morning. Welcome to the Big Ten Conference Football Media Days. This is a first for me. As you know, we didn't have one last year, but it really is a pleasure to stand before you today, and it's been incredible to learn so many of your faces and spend time with you. So it's good to see a lot of the media members here today. So welcome. I look forward to spending a few moments with you regarding some comments and then also to answer some questions.

It also is special to be able to have this event broadcast live on Big Ten Network, who is an incredible partner of ours, and so all of our fans across the globe and in the United States can watch this live.

I'm grateful to the Irsay family, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Indiana Sports Corporation. I'm also happy to see many of our network partners here today who have become not only business associates, but mainly partners and friends. So our individuals from Fox, who I've seen, the Big Ten network, ABC, ESPN, CBS, and Sirius XM Big Ten radio.

It is also enlightening for me to see many of our bowl partners here and I just am so appreciative that you all traveled from both near and far to join us today in Indianapolis for our Big Ten media football days.

Our bowl partners are really special, just like our network partners, but our bowl partners provide our student-athletes with the opportunities to really enjoy what it means to participate in a bowl game, to travel, to experience new items and new experiences across the country. So I will always be appreciative of our bowl partners, again, so thank you for coming in today here today. I also want to thank our chancellors and presidents and our athletic directors for really allowing us to bring together 14 exceptional head football coaches and 42 student-athletes here at our media days.

One other item, before I get into my formal comments, is I want to congratulate our more than 170 Big Ten athletes and coaches from 37 countries who will be representing us at the Tokyo Olympic games, which is incredibly, incredibly special for the Big Ten conference.

So I really want to focus on three major themes today. Number one, and that is to respect the 125-year tradition of our conference; Number two, to protect our conference and our constituents; and number three, to successfully transform the conference as college athletics continues to evolve and grow literally on a daily basis.

So first, to respect the tradition of the Big Ten conference. We are a powerful force in college athletics. We are a powerful force in college football. And I expect our Big Ten teams to do very well in our bowl games. I expect them to compete for the National Championship every single season. And since the first season of college football in 1869, Big Ten schools have accumulated more National Championships than any other FBS conference. We also have had more Heisman Trophy winners, 19, than any other FBS conferences. Legends such as Archie Griffith, Eddie George, Howard Cassady, Allen Ameche, Ron Dayne, who was coached by Barry Alvarez, Desmond Howard, Charles Woodson, and now Kinnick, just to name a few.

Interestingly enough, 16 of our former Big Ten student-athletes have been inducted to the pro football Hall of Fame. That number will grow to 66 here in a couple weeks when Charles Woodson of the University of Michigan will become the 11th Michigan Wolverine to be enshrined in Canton.

However, our success on the football field, our success in our athletic programs of the Big Ten conference really transcends football and the traditions of football. In 2021 alone, seven of our Big Ten student-athletes were named national Player of the Year, all the way from Luka Garza at the University of Iowa, and Cole Caufield from the University of Wisconsin. We set many records during this past season for both men's and women's sports. We sent more teams to the NCAA tournament in our men's basketball and our women's basketball than we had ever done before. The wrestling team at the University of Iowa won its 24th National Championship and Michigan won its first women's National Championship in gymnastics.

I am also equally proud of the academic success of our Big

Ten student-athletes. They truly are student-athletes. We ranked No. 1 in the history of college athletics in the number of academic All-Americans. And during the 2021 academic year 5,183 of our Big Ten student-athletes were named All-Academic Big Ten. And we had five student-athletes earn the prestigious NCAA Elite 90 award.

One special student athlete who I have had the incredible opportunity to becoming close to is Marissa Mueller, a track and field student athlete at the University of Iowa, who was awarded a 2021 Rhodes Scholarship, which is amazing.

This morning is a special day. It's special for me. It's special for our conference. It's special for our network partners. It's special for our bowl partners. It's special for our chancellors and presidents, our athletic directors, our faculty athletic representatives, our senior women administrators, but most of all, it's special for our student-athletes and their families. This is the start of our season. One of the main reasons why this morning is special to me is that I have the distinct honor and pleasure to announce to you today that Barry Alvarez, who basically epitomizes success, integrity, hard work, creativity, intelligence, and leadership in the Big Ten conference. He's a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame, the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame, and the Wisconsin Hall of Fame. He has over 40 years of college athletics experience, has agreed to join the Big Ten conference as our special advisor for football. Coach.

(Applause.)

I trust Barry Alvarez implicitly. I have known him since the days that I was a law student at the University of Notre Dame and he was the defensive coordinator. He means everything to this conference and we're so grateful that's agreed to join us at the conference office. He'll be working on projects such as college football potential expansion, building relationships with our media partners, health and safety issues, scheduling issues, bowl partnerships. And I am grateful that his incredible wife, Cindy, has continued to support him, encourage him, and empower him to work after his retirement, and I am so grateful that Coach Alvarez has agreed to join the Big Ten Conference.

And, Coach, I'm looking forward to working with you and your leadership. I appreciate everything that you've meant to me and to the conference.

Number two, as I said, to protect the conference. Seventy-one days into my tenure as commissioner of the Big Ten conference, which started on January 2nd of 2020, the reality of protecting our student-athletes, the Big Ten conference, and our constituents took on a whole new meaning because we faced the global pandemic. Wefaced COVID 19, which had never happened ever in the history of our world. To operate a conference in a global pandemic, to try to plan sporting events, we had to keep in mind that our most important item that we needed to focus on was the health and safety of our student-athletes. This was a very complicated and complex time in our nation, in our world, in college athletics. It was complicated for all of us. Many of us loss loved ones to COVID 19. This was not a perfect time for us in the conference, but it was productive. We learned -- I know I personally learned many important lessons and I feel that we grew stronger together as a conference. And I have to say, during our COVID 19 period, we were responsible at the conference office for creating, planning, and implementing 18 sports schedules across the conference, and thanks to leadership across our 14 institutions, the collective work of our sports medicine committee, our return to competition task force, which was chaired by Dr. Jim Borchers at The Ohio State University, and Sandy Barbour, the athletics director at Penn State University, and the task force for emerging infectious diseases, which was chaired by Dr. Chris Kratochvil at the University of Nebraska. We were able to complete 1,843 out of the 2,000 games and competitions that were scheduled. That constitutes 92 percent success rate that our student-athletes were able to participate in. And that only comes from just tremendous dedication and teamwork.

So when we gather on days like today, I look forward to the fall when I can get back out to campus, visit the 14 member institutions, spend time with our key constituents on our campuses, watch our student-athletes play. We have talented student-athletes in our athletic programs. And as I said, from the moment that I accepted this job in the summer of 2019, I embraced the fiduciary responsibility to protect the physical and mental wellness of our student-athletes.

Continuing our commitment to protect the physical and mental wellness of our student-athletes, prior to the upcoming fall season, we will announce the hiring of a chief medical officer. The Big Ten continues to illustrate the importance of diversity in our leadership ranks, at the conference office, and on our campuses. Since formally becoming commissioner in January of 2020, we have had five new chancellors and presidents start in the Big Ten conference, three women, and two men of color. Kristina Johnson at The Ohio State University, Barbara Wilson at the University of Iowa, Pamela Whitten at Indiana University, Darryll Pines at the University of Maryland, and Jonathan Holloway at Rutgers University, which means eight of our 14 chancellors or presidents are women and men of color. Five women, and three men of color.

I will always emphasize and stress the importance of

diversity, equity, and inclusion, and I'm incredibly pleased with the strides that we have made in this area. For example, in addition to football, from a basketball standpoint, we had three jobs open during the 2021 basketball hiring cycle. Those three jobs went to men of color. Mike Woodson at Indiana University, Ben Johnson at the University of Minnesota, and Micah Shrewsberry at Penn State University.

The one job in our women's basketball ranks that was open went to Marisa Moseley at the University of Wisconsin where Coach Alvarez led that athletic department. And most recently, Northwestern University made history by hiring Derrick Gragg as the first black athletic director in the history of Northwestern University.

Also during the hiring cycle, the Big Ten conference became stronger from a football standpoint. Coach Bret Bielema at Illinois University, Trev Alberts, the new athletics director at Nebraska, and Chris McIntosh, the new athletics director at Wisconsin. All of these men are smart, dedicated, former football student-athletes who love the Big Ten and who will make this conference even stronger and better. We have diversity of color. We have diversity of gender in our athletics directors ranks also.

Our conference is also committed to gender and equity and we look forward to working through issues involving gender equity and making sure that we're doing everything we possibly can in our conference to make the world a better place and make it equal for both men and women to participate.

We're building a diverse group in our Big Ten conference office also. As you heard from Diana Sabau we hired a woman to be our deputy commissioner and chief sports officer. Another woman in Erica McKinley to be the first chief legal officer and general counsel, from an African American woman standpoint, in the history of the Big Ten conference.

We have another gentleman, Omar Brown, a man of color, to be senior vice president of people and culture. We're building a diverse team from the entry level ranks to our senior leadership in the Big Ten office. I am so proud of what we're doing across our campuses. And the Big Ten Equality Coalition is diligently working to make strides to combat hate and racism and to create a more equitable and inclusive society.

One other item that was a proud moment for us in the Big Ten conference was our first game, when the University of Michigan played Minnesota, is that we had the first all black officiating crew. Not only on the field, but also in the replay booth. And I have to thank Bill Carollo, our head of officials, for leading that effort and making that happen.

In addition to an announcement about Barry Alvarez joining the conference, which is special, we have another special announcement regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion because we're proud to announce the creation of the George and Viola Taliaferro fellowship, which is incredibly, incredibly special in the office of the commissioner. This fellowship will allow young people who strive to get an opportunity to work in college athletics, to build a career. They will be hired at the Big-Ten conference. And the reason why this is so special is that what George and Viola Taliaferro have meant to Indiana University, to the Big Ten conference is spectacular. George was the first black man to be drafted, ever, in the National Football League. And Viola Taliaferro had an incredible year in law, as a lawyer, as a judge. And so for George to have played his college football at Indiana University and to have been drafted by the Chicago Bears makes today incredibly special. But what really make it's special is that their four daughters are here today. Renee and Donna and Linda and Terri have all made the trip to come here today. And I just want to tell you from the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful. I am so humbled. I'm so honored to be able to name the commissioner's fellowship after your parents for what they have stood for, what they have meant to this conference. I keep your dad's trophy on my credenza because I said, I always want George to have my back. And one of my proudest moments was when I attended Indiana University last year is when I had an opportunity to go touch that statue. And whether it's rain, snow, sleet, or sun, he has always stood proud. So congratulations to your family. God speed to your family. God bless your father and God bless your mother and thank you for making the time to come here today.

(Applause.)

The third item regarding transforming the conference. It's clear that we're at an inflection point in college athletics, so the future will demand innovation, collaboration, and transformation. This has been a landmark year as far as student athlete empowerment. On June 21st of 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court in the Austin ruling, changed the landscape of college athletics forever. Forever.

And also, on July 1st of 2021, in the first time in over 150 years of college athletics, student-athletes gained the opportunity to be able to compensate for their name, image, and likeness, which I still believe needs federal legislation. We in the Big Ten conference embrace the empowerment of all of our student-athletes from social justice initiatives to NIL. Our student-athletes in the Big Ten conference, which you'll be able to see over the next couple days, are bright, hard working, intelligent, creative, and resilient.

That being said, is why the mental health and wellness of our student-athletes has been critically important to me personally, to our conference, and will remain a top priority for our conference.

In May of 2020 we announced the formation of our Big Ten conference mental health and wellness cabinet to basically ensure a comprehensive program of mental health programs for our student-athletes. We will continually focus on the mental health and wellness of our student-athletes as we move forward.

Also driving this transformation in college athletics is the future structure and operations of the NCAA and its role in college athletics, as well as projects such as the potential expansion of the college football playoff system.

In evaluating the future role of the NCAA, I strongly believe that environments like we're in now that are complex, that are complicated, that are critical, provides us the opportunities to create a landscape, a platform, to really evaluate what college athletics, what role should the NCAA play, what should it look like as we go forward. And so what I would challenge all of us to do is to not to be critical, but to be thoughtful, to really do our homework, to come together, to evaluate what structure will work best to service the needs of our student-athletes and our many partners, which is critically important.

And regarding the College Football Playoff system and the potential expansion, I greatly appreciate the hard work of Bill Hancock and his staff. I also greatly appreciate the hard work of president Eric Barron of Penn State University and his colleagues who serve on the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. And I also appreciate the hard work, dedication, of my peers and colleagues who serve on the College Football Playoff Management Committee.

That said, I am focused on picking the appropriate time to really spend the time, energy, and effort with the necessary constituents to determine when the right time is and what we need to do, how we need to structure any potential expansion of College Football Playoffs. We need to talk to our chancellors and presidents, our athletic directors, our faculty athletic representatives, our senior women administrators, our coaches, our bowl partners, our network partners, our fans, but most importantly, our student-athletes and their families.

Our network partners in the Big Ten are special. I thank them for believing in us. The last 15 months showed us what it really means to be a good partner and for us to be creative. We had nearly a hundred million viewers watch Big Ten football. We had eight million viewers watch the Big Ten football championship game that was held here. These numbers truly show how much our fans love Big Ten football, how much Big Ten football is special to them. And it's amazing that only 37 days from today is our first Big Ten game this year, when Illinois will play Nebraska to kick off the 2021 football season.

So in closing, many people asked me what I learned last year. One of the things I learned is the importance of people, the importance of relationships. And what makes college football special is our people and our relationships. One other person I would really like to thank is Morty Schapiro, president of Northwestern University, who has served as my board chair of the chancellors and presidents group since I've been here.

I would also like to thank Chancellor Rebecca Blank from the University of Wisconsin who has agreed to serve as the new board chair for our chancellors and presidents.

So it was important for me today to celebrate this conference, its history, its tradition, and we will continually work through all of these issues in college athletics to be creative, to be thoughtful, to be humble, to be honest, to be hard working, to be innovative so we can do all that we can to make sure we keep the main thing the main thing and that is to create an environment for our student-athletes to have an incredible experience, to get a world class education on one of our 14 campuses, to compete at the highest level from an athletics standpoint, to be in the position to compete and win National Championships.

With that, I would like to thank my wife, Greta, who has been steadfast by my side for many, many years. We're coming up on our 30th wedding anniversary and I'm so grateful, Greta, for your love, support, and dedication and your toughness and honesty.

And also, Mai Davis, who's been my executive assistant for 31 years. So it's people like this who helped me, along with our daughter, Peri, and our son, Powers, to make sure I recognize that this is truly a blessing to be involved in the Big Ten conference.

So on behalf of our nearly 10,000 student-athletes, our 6.4 million active living alumni, John Griffith, Tug Wilson, William Reed, Wayne Duke, and Jim Delany, I would like to thank you for taking the time to come to our football media days. I would like to thank you for showing me on many days how much you loved me last year, and I appreciate that because I would rather be in an environment like this when people do love and care about what we're doing in the Big Ten instead of the opposite. So I am grateful and it's an honor to serve the Big Ten conference. It's an honor

to be here today and I wish you two great days of gathering information and I pray that you remain healthy, happy, and productive. So with that I'll open it up for questions.