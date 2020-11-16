TheHoosier - Big Ten Blitz: A look around the Big Ten

Four weeks in and we have reached the halfway point of the Big Ten season. What have we learned, and who are the contenders and what has happened to Michigan, Penn State and Minnesota? We take a look at some of the action around the conference.

1. Northwestern and Wisconsin wins set up collision course

Outside of Indiana and its rise in the Big Ten East, there has not been a better story to see in the Big Ten this season than that of Northwestern. It has been 25 years since the Wildcats had a season worthy of the Rose Bowl and they now stand at 4-0 after turning back Purdue Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. For the first time since 1996, Northwestern is 4-0 in the Big Ten, and a huge reason for that is the play of Peyton Ramsey. The grad transfer threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns to lead the 23rd ranked Wildcats. It was reminiscent of what he did a season ago while quarterbacking Indiana, as he threw three touchdowns and ran for two others to lift the Hoosiers to a win over the Boilermakers. Ramsey has been strong all season, as has been wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhia-Bowman, who had all three touchdown receptions Saturday. And the defense has been getting it done for Northwestern, as well. On Saturday, they held Purdue to only two yards rushing and had several late stops to secure the win. As for Wisconsin, they showed no signs of rust after taking several weeks off due to Covid-19 related issues. The Badgers actually looked very strong, hammering Michigan 49-11 and wracking up 468 yards of offense, while the defense held the Wolverines to just 219. Wisconsin’s defense started the game with a turnover and never looked back, as the offense took only four plays for Nakia Watson to find the end zone. Graham Mertz, who looked remarkable in his first start of the season, was 12-of-22 for 127 yards and two touchdowns against Michigan. Wisconsin did it with a balanced offense against the Wolverines, as five different players rushed for at least 30 yards and four different receivers combined for 10 carries in the game as the Badgers utilized an offense that featured plenty of jet sweeps and reverses. The two teams meet this Saturday at Northwestern.

2. Purdue suffers first loss of the season

The Purdue Boilermakers suffered its first loss of the season to the aforementioned Northwestern Wildcats. The loss dropped Purdue to 2-1, but, more importantly, it comes with several questions, most notably where is Rondale Moore. The Purdue wide receiver declared he was coming back to show the nation he was the premier receiver in the Big Ten, but the All-American missed his fourth consecutive game. Perhaps more puzzling is the fact that Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm has not given any reason why Moore, who has not played in about 14 months, is not suiting up. According to an ESPN report, sources told the network Moore has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Aidan O’Connell was 28-of-51 for 263 yards and two scores through the air for Purdue, while Zander Horvath had nine catches for 100, both of which were career highs. Former Warren Central High School standout David Bell had another strong outing, reeling in nine catches for 78 yards. Northwestern was able to stop his school record streak of consecutive 100-yard games at five. Purdue’s defense did a stout job on Northwestern, holding the Wildcats to 292 yards, including 80 on the ground as Lorenzo Neal, Derrick Barnes and DaMarcus Mitchell combined for 26 total tackles, a forced fumble and two pass deflections. The Boilermakers will look to rebound Friday night against Minnesota.

3. Losing ways continue for Michigan, Penn State and Minnesota