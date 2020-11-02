Here's a look around the conference.

The second week of Big Ten football featured a few surprises and questions, big wins and plenty to discuss.

The Big Ten West finds itself in a unique situation as both Northwestern and Purdue are tied for first place at 2-0.

Northwestern erased a 17-point deficit to come roaring back against Iowa, picking up a 21-20 victory.

The Wildcats have gotten huge play out of transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey this season and Saturday was no exception.

Ramsey threw for 130 yards on 11-of-18 passing and running for 26 yards. Isaiah Bowser had 25 carries for 85 yards for Northwestern, who forced three interceptions out of Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras.

Iowa’s 17-0 first-quarter lead came after Northwestern gifted the Hawkeyes (0-2) with two turnovers — a muffed punt inside the 5-yard line and a fumble near midfield. From that point on, it was all Northwestern.

For the second straight week, Northwestern held its opponent to fewer than 80 rushing yards.

Northwestern looks to move to 3-0 when they take on Nebraska.

As for Purdue, it was business as usual for the Boilermakers, who had coach Jeff Brohm back on the sidelines and earned a 31-24 win over Illinois.

The Purdue offense, led by Aidan O'Connell, David Bell and Zander Horvath, got plays when needed to hold on for the win.

Horvath rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, marking the third straight game he has gone over the century mark.

O'Connell was 29-of-35 for 376 yards and two touchdowns, while Bell had nine receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. In the win, Bell caught his 100th pass and had his fifth 100-yard outing for Purdue.

Defensively, DeMarcus Mitchell, a JUCO transfer, notched 11 tackles and a sack for a defense that forced three turnovers.