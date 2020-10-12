 Indiana Penn State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 11:32:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Big Ten announces kickoff time for Indiana season opener

Jordan Gould • TheHoosier
Staff
@GouldTweets
Jordan Gould is an incoming senior and sports media student at Indiana University. Gould is interested in video production and broadcasting, in addition to writing.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

After three different conference schedules that have been released, a college football season for the Big Ten is closer to becoming a reality.

Indiana will open its season at home against Penn State at 3:30 PM, according to the Big Ten. The game will air on FS1. Selected dates for future Big Ten games were announced as well, seen in the tweet below.

The full slate of game times, dates, and channels for matchups in the Big Ten are as follows:

Illinois at Wisconsin (Oct. 23, 8 PM, BTN)

Nebraska at Ohio State (Oct. 24, 12 PM, FOX)

Rutgers at Michigan State (Oct. 24, 12 PM, BTN)

Penn State at Indiana (Oct. 24, 3:30 PM, FS1)

Iowa at Purdue (Oct. 24, 3:30 PM, BTN)

Michigan at Minnesota (Oct. 24, 7:30 PM, ABC)

Maryland at Northwestern (Oct. 24, 7:30 PM, BTN)

Be sure to follow all Indiana football coverage this season at TheHoosier.com.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}