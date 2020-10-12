Big Ten announces kickoff time for Indiana season opener
After three different conference schedules that have been released, a college football season for the Big Ten is closer to becoming a reality.
Indiana will open its season at home against Penn State at 3:30 PM, according to the Big Ten. The game will air on FS1. Selected dates for future Big Ten games were announced as well, seen in the tweet below.
Start times and television designations for games during the first week of the 2020 Big Ten football season were announced this morning, along with other select games later in the season. pic.twitter.com/Ho2eaVylXy— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 12, 2020
The full slate of game times, dates, and channels for matchups in the Big Ten are as follows:
Illinois at Wisconsin (Oct. 23, 8 PM, BTN)
Nebraska at Ohio State (Oct. 24, 12 PM, FOX)
Rutgers at Michigan State (Oct. 24, 12 PM, BTN)
Penn State at Indiana (Oct. 24, 3:30 PM, FS1)
Iowa at Purdue (Oct. 24, 3:30 PM, BTN)
Michigan at Minnesota (Oct. 24, 7:30 PM, ABC)
Maryland at Northwestern (Oct. 24, 7:30 PM, BTN)
