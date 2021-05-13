Big Ten announces 2021-22 conference opponents
The Big Ten has announced league opponents for the 2021-22 men's basketball season. It is broken down by home and away matchups, home only and away only.
Below is the full 20-game slate for Indiana.
ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Big Ten Conference has announced league opponents in men's basketball for the 2021-22 season.
The league enters its fourth year playing a 20-game conference schedule and each team will play seven opponents twice, three opponents only at home and three opponents on the road.
Dates, times and television designations will be announced later this summer. IU begins its first season under head coach Mike Woodson.
IU 2021-22 Big Ten Conference Opponents
Home and Away
Purdue
Maryland
Minnesota
Nebraska
Ohio State
Penn State
Wisconsin
Home Only
Illinois
Michigan
Rutgers
Away Only
Iowa
Michigan State
Northwestern
