 Big Ten announces 2021-22 conference opponents
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 14:11:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Big Ten announces 2021-22 conference opponents

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

The Big Ten has announced league opponents for the 2021-22 men's basketball season. It is broken down by home and away matchups, home only and away only.

Below is the full 20-game slate for Indiana.

---

The Big Ten Conference has announced league opponents in men's basketball for the 2021-22 season. (IU Athletics)
The Big Ten Conference has announced league opponents in men's basketball for the 2021-22 season. (IU Athletics)

ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Big Ten Conference has announced league opponents in men's basketball for the 2021-22 season.

The league enters its fourth year playing a 20-game conference schedule and each team will play seven opponents twice, three opponents only at home and three opponents on the road.

Dates, times and television designations will be announced later this summer. IU begins its first season under head coach Mike Woodson.

IU 2021-22 Big Ten Conference Opponents

Home and Away

Purdue

Maryland

Minnesota

Nebraska

Ohio State

Penn State

Wisconsin

Home Only

Illinois

Michigan

Rutgers

Away Only

Iowa

Michigan State

Northwestern

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2JpZy10ZW4tYW5ub3VuY2VzLTIwMjEtMjItY29uZmVyZW5jZS1v cHBvbmVudHMiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGaW5kaWFuYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmJp Zy10ZW4tYW5ub3VuY2VzLTIwMjEtMjItY29uZmVyZW5jZS1vcHBvbmVudHMm YzU9MjAyMjczMzEwMiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=