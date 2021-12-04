Bench unit energizes Hoosiers in Big Ten opening win over Nebraska

Indiana came out extremely sluggish on Saturday, falling behind by double-digits in the first few minutes against Nebraska.

At that point, IU was turning the ball over at a 41.7 percent rate.

Mike Woodson went on to pull his starters trailing 14-4 and rode with his bench for the majority of the remaining time in the first half.

"It was very important," Woodson said of his bench. "We came out very slow and not really into the game. We were flat, man. It's the first time I've seen that."