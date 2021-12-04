Bench unit energizes Hoosiers in Big Ten opening win over Nebraska
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana came out extremely sluggish on Saturday, falling behind by double-digits in the first few minutes against Nebraska.
At that point, IU was turning the ball over at a 41.7 percent rate.
Mike Woodson went on to pull his starters trailing 14-4 and rode with his bench for the majority of the remaining time in the first half.
"It was very important," Woodson said of his bench. "We came out very slow and not really into the game. We were flat, man. It's the first time I've seen that."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news