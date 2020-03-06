Michigan 2021 wide receiver Deion Burks opened some eyes during last summer's camps but not enough to draw many Power Five offers. Indiana extended the receiver an offer Thursday.

Belleville wide receiver Deion Burks has been sneaking under the radar throughout the early stages of the 2021 cycle. He was one of the standout performers at the Cincinnati Under Armour All-America Camp last July and scored 13 touchdowns on 842 all-purpose yards as a junior in 2019.

On Thursday, he received one of his top Power Five offers from Indiana, joining his offers from Purdue, Kentucky, Rutgers and Iowa State.