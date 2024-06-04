Bell breaks down verbal commitment
The Hoosiers managed to lock up a verbal commitment from Jaylen Bell out of Grayson High School (Ga.). Bell, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound, three-star cornerback is the eigth verbal commitment for the Hoosiers in the Class of 2025.
“My primary recruiters were (co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks) Coach Tino (Sunseri),” Bell said. “He called me every single day. We talked about a variety of things on a daily basis. He just consistently called to check up on me. That made me feel good. Also, (cornerbacks) Coach (Rod) Ojong. We talked every day and (he would ask), you know, ‘How’s the family doing?’ We talk football plays scenarios, what would I do in this case or that case. He’s very passionate about it and so am I. That made me feel good about him and comfortable with talking to him, developing our relationship.”
Bell said the coaching staff, led by new head coach Curt Cignetti, always made him feel welcome and felt they all treated him like a family member.
“I study ball, I love ball and I continue to produce on the field,” Bell said. “I believe that Coach Cig wasn’t chasing stars, but he saw my strengths and how I can fit in his plan at the new IU. He knows that I am a baller. I love ball and I go 100 percent every time I step on the field. That’s what I’ve been doing since youth league and that’s what I will continue to do when I get to Bloomington.”
Bell is a talented corner with outstanding ball skills; he shows quickness to break on the ball, the ability to break up passes, and time the ball well in coverage. He is also twitchy in run support, takes good angles to ballcarriers, and can wrap up in space. Combined with his closing speed and instincts, Bell should be a great addition to the Hoosiers’ defensive backs room.
“My abilities and my body continue to develop and progress year after the year,” Bell added. “I compete against myself.”
Bell started as a freshman in high school and has never looked back, leading Grayson to 31 victories in three seasons. He joins Chris McCorkle, Byron Baldwin, LeBron Bond, Blake Thiry, Evan Parker, Traveres Daniels, Matt Marek and Garrett Reese as Indiana verbal commitments.
–––––
