Indiana is hiring Mike Woodson as its next head basketball coach, the sixth since 2000.

Woodson brings over 20 years of coaching experience as an assistant and head coach in the NBA, but has no experience at the college level.

Woodson has spent the last season as an assistant with the New York Knicks.

Much of the talk by Indiana AD Scott Dolson was to bring in someone who would 'modernize' the game. Woodson was known as an offensive coach during his years in the NBA, but it is unknown if and how it will translate to the college level.

Here is a breakdown of Woodson's offensive and defensive efficiency numbers during his years as a head coach in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

Mike Woodson is set to become the next head coach for the Indiana Hoosiers.
