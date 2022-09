TheHoosier.com was able to talk with Doug Bucshon of the Orange and Blue News about what the Illini will bring to Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

After a blowout 38-6 win over Wyoming, Illinois will come into Bloomington with some pretty heavy momentum.

We talked about first-year QB Tommy DeVito, Chase Brown, and other offensive playmakers. Illinois' recent success on defense, and what Doug believes the final result will be after Indiana's first game.

