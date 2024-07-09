Baylor Wilkin discusses verbal commitment
Indiana further fortified their offensive line in the Class of 2025 on Tuesday with the verbal commitment of Baylor Wilkin – a 6-foot-4, 275-pound left tackle for Findlay High School (Ohio). Wilkin has plenty of experience in both pass protection and run blocking, particularly protecting top ’25 gunslinger and Georgia commit Ryan Montgomery’s blindside.
“The entire coaching staff was very welcoming during my visit and in all the conversations we have had in person, via phone calls, or over text,” Wilkin said. “They have top of the line rehab space with doctors and physicians on site. They also do everything within the stadium, lifting, meetings, eating and study tables. It is all within the stadium so you don’t have to leave. Also, they have a top-of-the-line business program.”
Wilkin – who plays for Findlay head coach Stefan Adams – is a strong run blocker and excellent finisher who runs his feet on contact. He can sustain blocks in pass protection, plays with high effort and is very physical. He also has playing experience as a center and guard. Like many recruits, he loves the new staff under head coach Curt Cignetti.
“I love their energy and enthusiasm for the game,” Wilkin said. “You can really tell they are all there to work and win. They all have a certain feel about them and you can just feel the excitement they have for the upcoming seasons. They are also striving to put their players in the best position to win and succeed.”
Wilkin chose Indiana over Cincinnati, Marshall, and a handful of MAC teams, as well as opportunities to play in the Ivy League with his 3.83 GPA He is the third offensive lineman to give his verbal commitment to the Hoosiers after Carmel (Ind.) offensive lineman Evan Parker and Sandburg (Ill.) offensive guard Matt Marek. He is also the fourth prospect from the Buckeye State to give the Hoosiers a verbal commitment
“My willingness to work hard is contagious,” he said. “I’m always hyping people up and (bringing) a lot of energy and positivity to the team. I really feel we are going to do great things.”
