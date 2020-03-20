News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 18:09:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Baumgart: Mid-March Musings

Nick Baumgart • TheHoosier
IU Basketball and Recruiting Analyst
@Nick_Baumgart

D'Andre and D'Ante Davis have a special bond. Will that put Louisville in the driver's seat for the younger Lawrence Central star? Tom Crean has put in two years in Athens without much to show for ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}