Ballo's poise propels Indiana past Penn State at the Palestra

PHILADELPHIA -- Oumar Ballo is no stranger to challenging road environments. From games at Pauly Pavilion in Westwood to Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ballo has been through it all.
With Malik Reneau sidelined with a knee injury, Mike Woodson needed the experience of the decorated veteran to push his team over the proverbial hump in Indiana's 77-71 victory over Penn State at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.
“He’s one of our best guys and it’s a big loss,” Ballo said of Reneau’s absence. “I’m glad we were able today to come out with a win for Malik.”
Ballo was up to the task immediately, scoring 14 first-half points while adding nine rebounds in the game's opening frame.
“He was huge for us,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said. “We featured him and he responded big time.”
Even when battling foul trouble, the seven-footer continued his success at both ends of the floor, finishing the game with 25 points and 13 rebounds.
“Man, it’s hard. It’s all give and take when you’re foul trouble trying to balance being aggressive on offense but not on defense. “I’m glad that I was able to play through four fouls.”
Scoring and rebounding weren’t the only ways Ballo contributed to the team on Sunday. As it became evident that Penn State would have to bring another defender in an attempt to slow down Ballo, holes in the defense became evident, and Indiana made the Nittany Lions pay, draining 7-of-12 shots from behind the arc.
Ballo had a hand in Indiana’s three-point barrage in the second half, drawing attention from Penn State and finding the open man to make the shots.
“Ballo is a vital component of this equation,” Sophomore Mackenzie Mgabko said of the big fella’s presence. “Being able to have him on the court is essential to our growth.”
As it became evident that Indiana would stave off a ferocious Penn State comeback to earn its first road victory of the season, Ballo looked towards one of the many sections of fans in cream and crimson attire and let out a thunderous roar.
It was a release of adrenaline for the Malian, who carried Indiana to an elusive Big Ten win on the road.
“I’m an emotional person.” a jubilant Ballo said of the moment. “It’s really hard to win on the road, and I’m glad we got the job done today.”
After the game, Mike Woodson provided a brief update on the status of Malik Reneau and a potential timetable for the junior’s return to action.
“I don’t know when he’s going to be back. He didn’t tear up anything,” Woodson said. “ just got to follow the doctor’s lead and he’s gotta do what he needs to do to get back when he can, but it won’t be anytime soon.”
Indiana will have to find a way to keep the team afloat in the absence of its leading scorer, which Ballo believes will be a group effort as they head into Wednesday’s home game against USC.
“Until [Reneau] comes back, the whole team has to fill our role. I just can’t wait until he comes back because we still need him."
