Bahamas Notes: A full roundup of Indiana's play against BC Mega

Below is a full recap of the trip from Indiana Athletics.

Indiana was without transfer center Michael Durr, sophomore guard Anthony Leal and freshman center Logan Duncomb for both games due to injuries.

The Hoosiers won the first game 79-66 and the second game 64-53.

Indiana returned home from its international trip to the Bahamas, going 2-0 with two wins over Serbian professional team BC Mega.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With the benefit of additional practices and two exhibition games against a Serbian professional team known for developing NBA talent, IU Coach Mike Woodson and his staff have to feel good as they returned home prior to the start of school on Aug. 16.

Among the most notable accomplishments, the Hoosiers captured 79-66 and 64-53 victories over BC Mega in the Imperial Ballroom at the Atlantis Hotel on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The Serbians scored the first basket of the first game and the Hoosiers only trailed for 37 seconds the entire 80 minutes in both games. In the first game, the Hoosiers made 4-of-8 triples in the first half to build a 41-30 advantage at the break and led by as many as 17 in the second half before closing out a 79-66 win.

In the second contest, IU jumped out to a 14-2 advantage but BC Mega came back and for the last five minutes of the half, the Hoosiers clung to a one-possession advantage before using a late run to lead 37-30 at intermission.

The Cream and Crimson held its opponent to 30 percent shooting from the field and from long distance in the second half and posted a 64-53 triumph.

Two-Game Team Notables

• The Hoosiers outrebounded its opponent 43.5 to 38.0.

• Both teams made 13 3-pointers but IU took 11 less attempts.

• The Hoosiers forced 39 turnovers, 27 in Game 1, and committed just five of their own in the second game. IU had 20 steals.

• IU averaged 71.5 points and held BC Mega to 59.5 points.

• The Hoosiers committed just one offensive foul in two games.

A Look at the Players

• Sophomore All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis averaged 16 points and 11 boards in two games. He had 21 points in the opener and 11 on Sunday. Freshman Tamar Bates averaged 11.5 points and had 14 points in the opener. Junior Miller Kopp also added 14 in the opener. Junior Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 11 points in the second game and junior Race Thompson had 10 points and 13 boards. Jackson-Davis also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 caroms in that game. Freshman Jordan Geronimo averaged 8.5 rebounds, including 10 in the first game.

• Freshman Khristian Lander made 4-of-5 field goal attempts, while Thompson and Kopp shot 54.5% from the floor making 6-of-11 attempts. Bates hit 8-of-15 (53.3%) shots from the floor. Kopp mad 4-of-5 long distance bombs, while Bates, Geronimo and junior Parker Stewart each knocked in a pair of triples.

• Johnson had 10 assists and two turnovers and junior Rob Phinisee added nine assists and just three giveaways. Freshman Trey Galloway had a 3:1 assist to turnover output. Stewart led the team in steals with five, Jackson-Davis had four and Bates, Thompson, Geronimo and sophomore Nate Childress each added two steals.

• Thompson (5-of-5), Bates (5-of-6), Johnson (4-of-5), Geronimo (3-of-4) and Phinisee (2-of-2) made a combined 19-of-22 free throw attempts.

What No One Saw

• The Hoosiers held two 24-minute scrimmages with referees prior to leaving for the Bahamas and here were some standout performances of note.

• Galloway had 15 points and freshman Anthony Leal had 14 to lead the White Team to a 47-46 win in the first game. Phinisee had six assists and zero turnovers.

• Stewart and Kopp each had 13 points and Johnson had 11 points and seven assists to lead the Red Team to a 48-34 win in the second game. Stewart made 7-of-10 3-pointers in the two games.