TheHoosier - Backup QB Williams tears ACL

For the second time since November, Indiana has lost a quarterback to a torn ACL.

Indiana head football coach Tom Allen told the media Monday afternoon that backup quarterback and freshman Dexter Williams tore his ACL. While Williams did not play in 2020, he was expected to get his fare share of snaps this spring behind quarterback Jack Tuttle, as starting quarterback Michael Penix recovers from his ACL tear he suffered in November.

Allen said Tuttle has done a good job during spring drills, and noted the Hoosiers do have three walk-on players in Zach Merrill, Grant Gremel and Will Jontz who will see more action now. In addition, he did acknowledge that Lawrence North quarterback and Indiana signee Donaven McCulley will be on campus in August, stating that McCulley will have an option to make an immediate impact once he arrives on campus, but, added that all options, including looking at a transfer, are on the table.

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan talked about the injury to Williams and said the coaching staff will continue to develop the quarterback.

“It’s unfortunate and I feel for Dexter and I know he’s disappointed,” Sheridan said. “But he has faith and trust that there’s a bigger plan and he’s going to come back stronger than ever. Certainly, his development doesn’t stop mentally. Physically, you just have to make sure you’re doing the best you can considering the injury. We’re going to continue to develop Dexter. He’s got a great attitude. He’s got a great heart. He’s a great kid.”