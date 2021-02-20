Right when it seemed Indiana was hitting its stride, it got punched in the mouth on Saturday in a 78-71 loss to Michigan State.

The Hoosiers had come into the matchup winning three of its last four games and a large part of that was due to the play of Indiana's backcourt.

However, the inconsistencies that constantly pop up for the Indiana guards held the Hoosiers back and ultimately was a large reason as to why they were unable to come away with a win.

"We had seven turnovers (in the second half) and all seven were tough and bad plays. We took all the sprit and momentum away from ourselves," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "I would say the second half of the second half was not good for us on both ends of the court."

Indiana had seven turnovers in the second half and 11 for the game. Indiana's guards combined for five of the second half turnovers and eight overall.

Indiana had just a 12.5 percent turnover rate in the first half, but saw that number balloon to 19.4 percent in the second half.