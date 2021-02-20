 Backcourt inconsistencies plague Indiana once again
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-20 16:05:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Backcourt inconsistencies plague Indiana once again

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Right when it seemed Indiana was hitting its stride, it got punched in the mouth on Saturday in a 78-71 loss to Michigan State.

The Hoosiers had come into the matchup winning three of its last four games and a large part of that was due to the play of Indiana's backcourt.

However, the inconsistencies that constantly pop up for the Indiana guards held the Hoosiers back and ultimately was a large reason as to why they were unable to come away with a win.

"We had seven turnovers (in the second half) and all seven were tough and bad plays. We took all the sprit and momentum away from ourselves," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "I would say the second half of the second half was not good for us on both ends of the court."

Indiana had seven turnovers in the second half and 11 for the game. Indiana's guards combined for five of the second half turnovers and eight overall.

Indiana had just a 12.5 percent turnover rate in the first half, but saw that number balloon to 19.4 percent in the second half.

Indiana's guard play once again holds the Hoosiers back from a much-needed win.
Indiana's guard play once again holds the Hoosiers back from a much-needed win.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}