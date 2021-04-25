For Deland McCullough II, when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, the goal was to always get back home.

He has done just that as the former Miami of Ohio defender is on his way back to Bloomington, committing to the Indiana Hoosiers.

"It feels amazing to be a Hoosier again, but, this time as a player. The thing that stood out to me about Indiana was the family atmosphere and the chance to play for my dad. Not a lot of people can say they played for their dads at this level," said McCullough, who joins his father and running backs coach Deland McCullough at Indiana.

McCullough told TheHoosier.com that the job Tom Allen has done over the last four years is something that stood out to him, as well as the chance to play for a team he followed when his family last lived in Bloomington.

"I think Coach Allen has done an amazing job with the things he has done at Indiana University, and I am excited to be a part of that. I think me living in Indiana before definitely played a big role in my decision. It is like a second home to me, and to just see how nice it has gotten over the years is great," McCullough said.

The former Miami Redhawk said he is looking forward to joining the Indiana family.

"The thing that set Indiana apart from the others is that it is like a second home to me and that my dad is there and Daeh is committed there. Family means everything for me, and, clearly, that is the same with Coach Allen. Playing with my family is something that I have always wanted to do, and now I am getting the chance," McCullough said.

When he told his father and Coach Allen his new college plans, both were pleased.

"Once I committed, Coach Allen was very excited when he called me and so was I. I could tell that he couldn't wait to get to work. This is the same for my dad, but his excitement, of course, was deeper," McCullough said. "Even though he coaches the other side of the ball, I know he can't wait to see me out there with him everyday."