Back Home Again in Indiana: McCullough opens up about commitment
For Deland McCullough II, when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, the goal was to always get back home.
He has done just that as the former Miami of Ohio defender is on his way back to Bloomington, committing to the Indiana Hoosiers.
"It feels amazing to be a Hoosier again, but, this time as a player. The thing that stood out to me about Indiana was the family atmosphere and the chance to play for my dad. Not a lot of people can say they played for their dads at this level," said McCullough, who joins his father and running backs coach Deland McCullough at Indiana.
McCullough told TheHoosier.com that the job Tom Allen has done over the last four years is something that stood out to him, as well as the chance to play for a team he followed when his family last lived in Bloomington.
"I think Coach Allen has done an amazing job with the things he has done at Indiana University, and I am excited to be a part of that. I think me living in Indiana before definitely played a big role in my decision. It is like a second home to me, and to just see how nice it has gotten over the years is great," McCullough said.
The former Miami Redhawk said he is looking forward to joining the Indiana family.
"The thing that set Indiana apart from the others is that it is like a second home to me and that my dad is there and Daeh is committed there. Family means everything for me, and, clearly, that is the same with Coach Allen. Playing with my family is something that I have always wanted to do, and now I am getting the chance," McCullough said.
When he told his father and Coach Allen his new college plans, both were pleased.
"Once I committed, Coach Allen was very excited when he called me and so was I. I could tell that he couldn't wait to get to work. This is the same for my dad, but his excitement, of course, was deeper," McCullough said. "Even though he coaches the other side of the ball, I know he can't wait to see me out there with him everyday."
McCullough is set to play with his brother, Daeh McCullough, who is a Class of 2023 cornerback and Indiana commit.
Playing with his brother will be something very "special," according to McCullough.
"It is very special. With the age difference in Daeh and I, we have never played on the same team, so to have this opportunity and to get to work with each other every day and get better, is a blessing," he said.
After redshirting in 2019, McCullough saw action in only two games last season for the Redhawks.
McCullough played high school football at Blue Valley North High School, where he recorded 66 stops and 15 breakups as a junior before missing most of his senior season with an injury.
"Due to Covid, I get the extra year of eligibility, so I am still a freshman in the football world, so I can't wait to continue to develop with the Hoosiers and win some championships," McCullough said.
He said fans can expect a playmaker on the field.
"My football intelligence is up there so I am able to put myself in situations to either make big hits or get interceptions," McCullough said.
As a cornerback, McCullough will join a defense that produced in a big way last season and was among the nation's best when it comes to takeaways.
"The thing that stands out to me is how many defensive backs they like to play with and the intensity of the entire defense. I can't wait to come in and play with a bunch of dogs," he said.
And, being familiar with the coaching staff will make for a seamless transition, as he admits he has a good relationship with defensive assistant coaches Jason Jones and Brandon Shelby.
"My relationship with Coach Jones is special. He is taking a chance on me, so in return, I'll give him everything I have on and off the field. Same for Coach Shelby, but me and Coach Shelby have a longer history. I've known him since I was 11 when my dad started coaching at Indiana and he was the one that offered me back in high school," McCullough said.
Now, he will fulfill playing for him and the Hoosiers.
"I am excited."
